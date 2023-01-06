GMS Racing Shifts Focus Ahead of 2023 Season

There is a change taking place over at GMS Racing. The championship-winning team has announced it will focus only on the Craftsman Truck Series schedule instead of also taking on the ARCA Menards Series.

GMS Racing announced the news on January 6 with a press release and tweet showing off some big moments from years past. The examples included Grant Enfinger posing with a victory trophy and multiple drivers doing celebratory burnouts. The team then confirmed that it will step away from ARCA competition.

Over the years, we've made countless memories competing in the @ARCA_Racing Series. We are thankful for our time spent within the series; however in 2023, GMS Racing will not field an entry as the team continues to evolve. Read more: https://t.co/OeHrcQPPbO#WeAreGMS | #ARCA pic.twitter.com/UzsYizQmqk — GMS Racing (@GMSRacingLLC) January 6, 2023

“In an effort to shift the team’s primary focus and resources towards competing for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship, GMS Racing will not field an ARCA Menards Series entry in 2023,” the press release stated.

“Everyone at GMS Racing is grateful for its time spent over eight seasons competing in the ARCA Menards Series. The series has been near and dear to our hearts, as ARCA was where our roots as a stock car racing team truly began. We have been fortunate for our organization to have had success throughout the years, namely winning the 2015 national championship with Grant Enfinger, as well as the 2019 and 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships with Sam Mayer.”

GMS Racing Had Extensive Success Across Multiple ARCA Series

There have been multiple drivers that have suited up for ARCA races under the GMS Racing banner. Enfinger was one of the most successful with his 16 career wins, a runner-up finish behind Mason Mitchell in 2014, and the championship in 2015.

The list of drivers that have joined GMS Racing for ARCA events also includes such examples as Spencer Gallagher (one win), Daniel Dye (one win), Sheldon Creed, Kris Wright, and Jack Wood.

Sam Mayer, who drives for JR Motorsports now, also achieved success for the team. He won four races in the K&N Pro Series East — now ARCA Menards Series East — in 2019 and held off Chase Cabre to capture the title.

Mayer’s run of success continued in 2020. He added another five wins while competing full-time in the ARCA Menards Series East, and he won the championship for the second consecutive season.

“In total, our team was able to accomplish 23 wins across the ARCA slate, but above all of that has been the countless memories we have made both on and off the track,” the statement continued. “

The ARCA team of series officials, drivers, and fans have been world class to work with, and we are thankful for everyone that has helped along the way. To our loyal partners and fans who have supported our efforts within the series, we offer our greatest respect and gratitude, and look forward to what’s ahead for our organization as a whole moving forward.”

GMS Racing Will Move Forward With an Altered Lineup

The 2023 season will not feature GMS Racing competing in the ARCA Menards Series. Instead, the team will move forward focused fully on securing more wins in the Craftsman Truck Series.

The team will have an altered lineup for 2023. Enfinger will return to the No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado after he won at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and reached the Round of Eight in the playoffs.

Enfinger will have two new teammates during the 2023 season. Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 24 full-time while contending for Rookie of the Year honors, and he will have the Wendell Scott Foundation as his primary partner.

Additionally, Daniel Dye will move up to the Craftsman Truck Series after contending for the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2022. He will drive the No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado while also contending for Rookie of the Year honors.