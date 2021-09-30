Busch Series Champion Greg Biffle Teases Return to NASCAR

A two-time NASCAR champion has teased a return to stock car racing during the 2021 season. Greg Biffle responded to the news that the Xfinity Series will head to Portland International Raceway, saying that he should get his gear ready.

“So I’ve heard a rumor that The [NASCAR] [Xfinity Series] is going to race in my hometown [Portland Raceway] next year!! I should get my gear ready,” Biffle tweeted on Wednesday, September 29, after NASCAR released the full 2022 Xfinity Series schedule. He immediately turned heads and created conversations about whether he should hop back into a stock car for a one-off race in 2022.

Biffle made 244 starts in the Busch Series and racked up 20 wins. He posted two seasons with five wins — 2001 and 2004 — and secured the championship in 2002. Biffle reached Victory Lane at several of NASCAR’s most popular tracks, including Charlotte Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, and Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

Biffle has not competed in NASCAR since a 2020 Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway. However, he recently showcased his driving skills as part of the Camping World Superstar Racing Experience. IndyCar veteran Marco Andretti raced his way to the win after holding off Luke Fenhaus and Tony Stewart. Biffle finished eighth in the 12-car field.

Biffle Has Previous Experience at Portland International Raceway

The NASCAR veteran is one of the few drivers with experience at Portland International Raceway. He competed in both prior Camping World Truck Series events at the road course while driving the No. 50 Ford for Roush Racing.

Biffle’s first race at the track took place on June 18, 1999. He started seventh overall in the 32-truck field and led 19 laps en route to the win. He held off teammate Mike Bliss and continued a successful season that saw him reach Victory Lane nine total times.

Biffle did not achieve as much success during his second trip to the Pacific Northwest. He won the pole position and led the field to the green flag with teammate Kurt Busch in the second position. Biffle led 22 of the 73 laps on April 22, 2000, but he did not repeat. Instead, Andy Houston reached Victory Lane after leading one lap.

The Xfinity Series Schedule Features Some Notable Changes

NASCAR released the full Xfinity Series schedule on Wednesday, September 29. The sanctioning body revealed that Portland International Raceway will replace the annual trip to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The drivers will take on the Pacific Northwest track on June 4.

In addition to taking on Portland International Raceway, the Xfinity Series drivers will begin the playoffs with a trip to Texas Motor Speedway. The top 12 drivers will face off on the 1.44-mile oval while fighting for a spot in the next round. They will then return to Homestead-Miami Speedway during the Round of Eight, marking the track’s return to prominence.

The Xfinity Series drivers will also return to Nashville Superspeedway for the second season in a row. The track remained dormant from 2011 until 2021 when it made its triumphant return with a three-race weekend on June 18-20. Ryan Preece won the Truck Series race, Kyle Busch captured the Xfinity Series trophy, and Kyle Larson pulled off a wild burnout after winning the Cup Series race.

READ NEXT: Josh Bilicki Channels Inner Burt Reynolds With Talladega Scheme