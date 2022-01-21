Harrison Burton Announces Return of Longtime Partner

Rookie Harrison Burton will kick off his NASCAR Cup Series career in 2022 when he takes over the iconic No. 21 entry for Wood Brothers Racing. Dex Imaging will join him for the inaugural campaign while continuing a longstanding relationship.

Burton announced the news on Friday, January 21, with a special highlight video. He showed off his time with Dex Imaging as a primary partner. There was footage of his Late Model days, his wins in the ARCA Menards Series, and his first-ever Xfinity Series win. The video culminated with a glimpse of Burton standing between two other Dex Imaging drivers — Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney and Scott McLaughlin.

It’s been a heck of a ride! Let’s make more memories @deximaging this time in the big leagues! @woodbrothers21 pic.twitter.com/DwZ7W19Z2S — Harrison Burton (@HBurtonRacing) January 21, 2022

Burton also showcased the Gen 7 Ford Mustang featuring the Dex Imaging scheme. The white stock car features a red roof and massive Dex logos running down each side. The updated scheme is a noticeable departure from those used by Burton in the past, especially with the added red accents in several areas.

Burton Took Dex Imaging to Victory Lane Several Times

While Burton has only made one Cup Series start in his career, he has several others split between the Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA Menards Series. This run also includes numerous trips to Victory Lane with Dex Imaging as his primary partner.

Burton won three races during his ARCA Menards Series tenure, including his only start in 2017. He captured wins at Toledo, Pocono, and Daytona with Dex Imaging on his various stock cars before moving up to the Xfinity Series for more trips to Victory Lane.

Burton ran two full-time seasons in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing and reached the playoffs both times in the No. 20 Toyota Supra. Burton’s 2021 campaign did not feature any wins, but he achieved considerable success in 2020 with four trips to Victory Lane.

The son of Jeff Burton won his first career race at Auto Club Speedway on February 29, 2021, with Dex Imaging on his stock car. He added wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway (June 13), Texas Motor Speedway (October 24), and Martinsville Speedway (October 31) before ending the year eighth in the championship standings.

Wood Brothers Racing Previously Revealed Another Scheme

Little bit of old mixed with a little bit of new. We couldn’t get crazy, but we did have to make a few tweaks. Here’s our 2022 @MQL_Racing Mustang. @HBurtonRacing you ready? pic.twitter.com/nskM54J9n1 — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) November 22, 2021

The Dex Imaging scheme is the second one to become public ahead of Burton’s first full Cup Series season. Wood Brothers Racing also showed off the Ford Motorcraft scheme that Burton will use during select races in 2022.

The Gen 7 scheme, which features nods to Wood Brothers Racing’s history, has a white base with a red roof and hood. There is a massive Ford Motorcraft logo on the door behind the gold No. 21, as well as associate partner logos for Quick Lane, Dex Imaging, and Omnicraft.

Burton will take on the Cup Series schedule with both of these schemes, as well as one for Menards. He will also work with a new crew chief in Brian Wilson, who makes the leap from the Xfinity Series. Wilson moves to the Cup Series and the No. 21 team after previously serving as the crew chief for Austin Cindric and the No. 22 team in 2019-2021. He helped Cindric lock up 13 wins and the 2020 Xfinity Series championship.

