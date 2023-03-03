Hendrick Motorsports Highlights Pit Crews With New Series

Hendrick Motorsports is about to release a new documentary series that focuses on key members of its teams. The NASCAR Cup Series organization will put the pit crews front and center.

Hendrick Motorsports announced the news with a press release on March 3. The team said that “Refueled presented by AdvoCare” will show off the hard work that the pit crews put in on a daily basis as they try to become the best in the Cup Series. This work takes place on the field at Hendrick Motorsports, in the gym, and out on the asphalt.

This series, which debuts in the week leading up to Phoenix Raceway, will start with the Daytona 500 preparation before focusing on how the crews train for the extreme heat and other things they must overcome during the season.

“The bonds and relationships that are made during these times are critical,” head pit coach Jonathan Carvin said. “To know that those guys have gone through hard things together. They’ve been through it with our staff and we’re just looking to be the toughest pit crew out there on pit road.”

The Documentary Series Follows 4 Key Crew Members

The new documentary series will focus on the pit crews that keep Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Alex Bowman in contention on a regular basis. It will also follow four key members around to help further the story.

The first crew member is Blaine Anderson, who works on the No. 5 team. He joined Larson’s crew midway through the 2022 Cup Series season, and he will now provide further information about his role in front of the camera.

The second crew member is John Gianninoto, who hails from the No. 9 team. Gianninoto was previously the jackman, but he is now the fueler for Elliott’s team.

The third crew member is Ryan Patton, who has spent time with the No. 48, No. 88, and No. 24 teams. Patton currently serves as the tire carrier for Byron’s team in what is his 11th season.

Rounding out the group is jackman Allen Holman, a newer addition to the No. 48 team of Bowman. Holman joined the team ahead of the 2022 Cup Series playoffs. He is now in his first full-time season with the No. 48 team.

Hendrick Motorsports Regularly Makes Gains on Pit Road

Pit stops are extremely important in the NASCAR Cup Series. A good stop could put a driver at the front of the pack for the final restart of the race. A bad pit stop could lead to dashed championship hopes.

The 2021 Cup Series season was a fitting example. It appeared that either Martin Truex Jr. or Denny Hamlin would win the season finale at Phoenix Raceway and become the champion, but a final caution sent the field down pit road one final time.

Kyle Larson’s crew turned in the best stop of the day, which put him into the lead. He went on to win the championship for the first time in his career.

The Hendrick Motorsports consistency continued with the 2022 Cup Series season. According to data provided by NASCAR, Byron’s crew was the sixth-fastest all year with an average stop of 11.879 seconds. Elliott’s team was fourth-fastest with an average time of 11.760 seconds.