Hendrick Motorsports Sets Its Xfinity Series Schedule for 2023

Hendrick Motorsports has made an announcement ahead of the trip to Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR team has revealed when the No. 17 will return to the Xfinity Series lineup.

According to a press release issued on March 8, there will be four events featuring the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet. It will first return on March 25 at Circuit of the Americas (William Byron) before a June 10 trip to Sonoma Raceway (Kyle Larson).

The No. 17 will have several weeks off before it returns on August 19 at Watkins Glen International (Alex Bowman). The final race will be on September 2 at Darlington Raceway (Larson). Veteran crew chiefs Greg Ives and Kevin Meendering will be in charge of the Xfinity Series program.

https://t.co/c8UD8QZ9FE is back for more @NASCAR_Xfinity racing in the No. 17. Which race are you looking forward to most? pic.twitter.com/wS9tdlPLv4 — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) March 8, 2023

“We learned a lot in 2022 and felt the extra seat time was valuable for our drivers,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “Bringing back the program was an easy decision, but we know competing at a high level in the Xfinity Series takes a big commitment. We’re going to throw everything we have at these four races. Winning with the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevy is the priority.”

This schedule fits with previous comments made by team owner Rick Hendrick. He said in November 2022 that the No. 17 would compete in “a handful” of events so that his drivers could compete at some road courses. He added that it has been fun to bring back the No. 17 with a tribute to Ricky Hendrick’s scheme from his 2001 rookie season.

The No. 17 Competed in 4 Races in 2022

The No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro took on four Xfinity Series races in 2022, and it marked the first time since 2009 that Hendrick Motorsports competed in the series.

Bowman, Larson, and Byron all made starts in the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet. Larson finished second behind Ty Gibbs at Road America and then he finished fifth at Darlington Raceway.

Byron took on Watkins Glen International. He started on the pole and led 35 laps, but he ended the day 25th overall after contact from Gibbs sent them both spinning and opened up the door for Larson to win in the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

Bowman’s schedule featured the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He started fourth overall in the No. 17 Chevrolet, and he led four laps before finishing second behind AJ Allmendinger.

Hendrick Motorsports Has Unfinished Business

The No. 17 was in contention for multiple wins during the 2022 Xfinity Series season, but it never actually reached Victory Lane during its limited schedule. This is something that Hendrick Motorsports wants to change in 2023.

The team entered the stock car in a select number of races so that the three drivers could get some extra laps at a variety of tracks and try to add to the organization’s 26 career Xfinity Series wins. They were unable to achieve this goal, which means that there is unfinished business.

“Watching the No. 17 return to the track last year was very special,” said team owner Rick Hendrick. “It was fun being back in the Xfinity Series and seeing a great return from our HendrickCars.com sponsorship.

“The team had strong results on the track, but we didn’t quite get to Victory Lane. Having unfinished business gives us extra motivation this season.”