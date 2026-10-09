How to Watch NASCAR at Charlotte Motor Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR brings three national series to Charlotte Motor Speedway from October 9-11, with the Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and Craftsman Truck Series set to race on the 1.5-mile oval. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opens the weekend Friday, followed by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday.

The weekend’s main event is Sunday’s Bank of America 400, where Cup Series drivers continue their fight for the NASCAR championship. It marks the first time since 2017 that Charlotte’s fall Cup race will take place on the oval instead of the Roval.

The weekend also honors Kyle Busch on Friday night. While the three main national series will race at Charlotte, the ARCA Menards Series is not scheduled to compete at the track this weekend.

NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America 400 Takes Center Stage

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action at Charlotte will feature the Bank of America 400, the final race of the weekend. The event begins at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and runs for 267 laps, covering 400.5 miles.

Cup Series practice will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on truTV, followed by qualifying at 2:05 p.m. The race is part of the 2026 Chase, with drivers collecting points as they compete for the championship.

In 2018, NASCAR relocated Charlotte’s fall Cup Series race from the oval track to the Roval. Now, the series returns to the 1.5-mile oval for the first time since 2017, giving drivers a different challenge in this year’s playoffs.

Drivers will need to manage tire wear, long-run speed, and pit strategy over the 400-mile race. A victory also guarantees a place in the next round under the Chase format.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Blue Cross NC 300 Set for Saturday

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will compete Saturday, October 10, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Blue Cross NC 300 is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET on The CW.

Practice begins at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 11:35 a.m. The driver lineup will be introduced to fans at 3:25 p.m.

The race forms part of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase, adding pressure for drivers seeking to advance in the championship battle. Unlike recent fall events held on the Roval, the series will compete on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval, the same track layout used by the Cup Series.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race is one of three national series events scheduled at Charlotte this weekend.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Ecosave 200 Opens the Weekend

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will begin the Charlotte weekend on Friday, October 9, with the Ecosave 200. FOX will broadcast the 201-mile NASCAR Truck Series race at 5 p.m. ET, with the field set to complete 134 laps and reach stage breaks on laps 30 and 60.

Truck Series practice starts at 1 p.m. ET, with qualifying following at 2:05 p.m. Both sessions will air on FS2.

The event is part of the Truck Series Chase, making the race important for drivers seeking to improve their championship positions.

After the race, Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the Kyle Busch Celebration of Life at 8 p.m. ET. The free event includes guest speakers, a drone show, and cars on display along the frontstretch.

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: No Charlotte Race This Weekend

The ARCA Menards Series will sit out the October 9-11 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, leaving the track’s schedule to the three NASCAR national series. The weekend’s track schedule features the Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Craftsman Truck Series.

ARCA is separate from those three national series events and will not join the Charlotte tripleheader.

With all three national series competing on the oval, Charlotte will host a full weekend of NASCAR racing as the 2026 Chase continues.