NASCAR Charlotte Weather Forecast: Rain Threatens Bank of America 400 Weekend

Rain could become the biggest storyline of NASCAR’s return to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, with a particularly concerning forecast developing for Sunday’s Bank of America 400.

The NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled to race Sunday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m. ET, but the latest forecast provided by The Weather Channel calls for an 80% chance of rain, along with thunderstorms and the possibility of localized flooding. Saturday’s outlook isn’t much better, putting Cup qualifying and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at risk of weather-related interruptions.

Friday currently offers the most favorable conditions of the three-day weekend, although cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.

With all three national NASCAR series scheduled to compete at Charlotte, the timing of the rain could have a significant impact on the weekend. Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of the forecast, along with the complete on-track schedule.

Friday, Oct. 9: Cloudy Skies for NASCAR Truck Series Race

Friday looks like NASCAR’s best opportunity to get through a full day of racing without weather becoming a major factor.

The Weather Channel forecasts cloudy conditions with a high of 78 degrees and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures are expected to fall to 61 degrees overnight, with cloudy skies continuing.

The Craftsman Truck Series will handle all of Friday’s competitive on-track activity, with the Ecosave 200 scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Friday’s NASCAR schedule (all times Eastern):

1 p.m.: Truck Series practice — FS2, FOX One

2:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying — FS2, FOX One

5 p.m.: Ecosave 200 — FOX, FOX One, SiriusXM

8 p.m.: Kyle Busch Celebration of Life — FS1

Friday’s schedule also includes a special celebration of life honoring Kyle Busch at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The event is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, following the Truck Series race.

Saturday, Oct. 10: Heavy Rain Threatens Cup Qualifying

Saturday is where the forecast becomes considerably more concerning.

The Weather Channel predicts an 80% chance of rain, with morning showers expected to develop into steadier rainfall during the afternoon. The high will be around 65 degrees, with east-northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph and approximately a quarter-inch of rain forecast during the day.

Conditions could deteriorate further Saturday night. The forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain, approximately half an inch of additional rainfall and possible localized flooding.

That timing is particularly troublesome for NASCAR, which has Cup Series practice and qualifying scheduled for the afternoon, followed by the Blue Cross NC 300.

Saturday’s NASCAR schedule (all times Eastern):

10:30 a.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice — ESPN

11:35 a.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying — ESPN

1 p.m.: Cup Series practice — truTV, PRN, SiriusXM

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying — truTV, PRN, SiriusXM

4 p.m.: Blue Cross NC 300 — The CW, ESPN, PRN, SiriusXM

If rain arrives as forecast, NASCAR could face interruptions to practice, qualifying and Saturday’s race. No weather-related schedule changes have been confirmed in the information provided.

Sunday, Oct. 11: Will Rain Delay the Bank of America 400?

Sunday’s forecast presents the biggest concern of the weekend, particularly because the expected rain overlaps with the scheduled start of the Cup Series race.

The Weather Channel predicts rain and thunderstorms with an 80% chance of precipitation. Temperatures could reach 75 degrees, with south-southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Localized flooding is also possible.

A separate updated forecast also indicates a substantial rain threat Sunday, including showers around the scheduled green flag. While the forecasts differ on the precise timing and probability, both point toward potentially disruptive conditions.

Sunday’s NASCAR schedule (all times Eastern):

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400 — USA Network, HBO Max, PRN, SiriusXM

Following the race: NASCAR Press Pass

The Bank of America 400 is the sixth race of NASCAR’s 10-race Chase, making any potential delay particularly consequential as the championship battle continues.

NASCAR cannot race on a wet oval under its normal Cup Series procedures, meaning sustained rain could delay the start or interrupt the race once underway. Thunderstorms could also affect track and spectator safety.

As of Thursday, Oct. 8, the race remains scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Sunday. The forecast is not confirmation of a postponement, and fans should continue checking NASCAR’s official updates as the weekend approaches.

The biggest question is no longer simply whether Charlotte will see rain. It’s whether NASCAR will get a sufficient window of dry weather to complete Sunday’s Bank of America 400.