San Diego Delivers Good News for NASCAR’s Big Weekend

NASCAR’s inaugural San Diego street race weekend is shaping up to feature something every team, driver and fan wants to see: nearly perfect weather from Friday through Sunday.

For months, NASCAR’s return to Southern California has been surrounded by questions.

How will the temporary Coronado street circuit race? Which drivers will adapt quickest? And perhaps most importantly, will weather play a role during one of the most anticipated weekends of the 2026 season?

At least for now, teams appear to have one less thing to worry about.

Current forecasts call for dry conditions, mild temperatures and only minimal rain chances throughout NASCAR’s historic debut weekend in San Diego, setting the stage for all three national series to take center stage.

With the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Cup Series all scheduled to compete, the forecast offers encouraging news for everyone involved.

Friday Opens the Weekend With Favorable Conditions

The weekend begins Friday with Truck Series practice and qualifying, Cup Series practice and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Navy 250.

Forecasts call for a high temperature of 71 degrees with only a 6% chance of precipitation during the day. Winds are expected from the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Those conditions should provide an ideal environment for teams getting their first competitive laps around the temporary street circuit.

Friday’s schedule includes:

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice (12 p.m. ET)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying (2 p.m. ET)

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice (3:30 p.m. ET)

NASCAR Cup Series Practice (5 p.m. ET)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Navy 250 (7 p.m. ET)

By race time Friday evening, temperatures are expected to settle into the low 60s, creating comfortable conditions for both competitors and fans lining the course.

Saturday Forecast Keeps Rain Out of the Conversation

Saturday brings another full day of on-track activity, including qualifying sessions and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race.

The forecast remains remarkably consistent.

Temperatures are again expected to reach 71 degrees with only a 10% chance of precipitation. Early cloud cover is forecast before sunshine arrives during the afternoon.

That weather should provide favorable conditions for:

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying (1 p.m. ET)

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (2:30 p.m. ET)

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 (5 p.m. ET)

For teams still learning the nuances of the new circuit, a stable forecast could prove valuable as they refine setups heading into Sunday’s main event.

Cup Series Race Day Looks Even Better

Sunday’s forecast may be the most encouraging of the entire weekend.

Morning clouds are expected to give way to sunshine during the afternoon, with temperatures once again topping out around 71 degrees.

Most notably, precipitation chances sit at just 5%.

That forecast should allow the NASCAR Cup Series to focus entirely on the challenge of navigating the new street circuit when the green flag waves for the Anduril 250 at 4 p.m. ET.

With temperatures remaining mild and winds expected to stay manageable, weather currently appears unlikely to become a major storyline during NASCAR’s first Cup Series race in San Diego.

NASCAR’s Newest Venue Gets the Conditions It Wanted

Street races often bring an added layer of uncertainty.

Changing track conditions, standing water and shifting weather patterns can dramatically alter a weekend’s complexion.

Instead, San Diego appears ready to deliver exactly what NASCAR hoped for when it brought the sport back to Southern California.

Three days. Three national series. Minimal rain chances.

As race weekend approaches, the forecast suggests the focus can remain squarely where NASCAR wants it: on the racing itself.