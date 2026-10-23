How to Watch NASCAR at Talladega: TV Channel, Start Times and Streaming Details

NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for a three-day race program featuring the Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series.

The action begins Friday, October 23, with the Love’s RV Stop 225 before the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes the track Saturday.

The YellaWood 500 brings the NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Talladega Superspeedway to a close on Sunday, October 25. The 2.66-mile Alabama track is known for close drafting, high speeds and multi-car crashes that often change the race in seconds.

With the Chase championship battle continuing, the results could have a major effect on the standings. Teams will also face qualifying sessions and race-day decisions as drivers look to avoid trouble and gain valuable points at one of NASCAR’s most unpredictable tracks.

NASCAR YellaWood 500 at Talladega: When to Watch the Cup Series Race

The YellaWood 500 will bring the Talladega weekend to a close on Sunday, October 25, with the NASCAR Cup Series taking center stage. The race covers 188 laps and 500.08 miles, with the green flag scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on NBC. Pre-race coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET. Cup Series qualifying takes place Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on truTV and HBO Max.

The YellaWood 500 is part of the Chase championship battle, with points positions still close among the leading drivers. Talladega’s drafting style creates opportunities to gain positions quickly, but one multi-car crash could also end several drivers’ races.

The race includes stage breaks at laps 98 and 143, with the finish scheduled for lap 188. Teams must manage fuel, tires and track position while working with other cars in large packs.

Chase Briscoe won the fall Cup Series race at Talladega in 2025. Drivers will look to build strong runs and avoid costly mistakes as the NASCAR Chase moves closer to its conclusion. Fans can follow the race on NBC, with radio coverage on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Talladega

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will race in The Progress Group 250 on Saturday, October 24. The event covers 94 laps and 250.04 miles, with the start scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on The CW. Qualifying is set for 11 a.m. ET through ESPN Unlimited.

Talladega often produces close racing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, as drivers use drafting partners to move through the field. Stage points and late restarts also play an important role in the race.

Drivers must find a balance between gaining positions and staying out of trouble. Strong track position near the end could help decide the winner, especially if the field remains close during the final laps.

The Progress Group 250 forms part of the series’ championship battle. Teams will aim to collect points and complete the race without damage ahead of the remaining events on the NASCAR calendar.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Opens Talladega Weekend

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series begins the Talladega weekend on Friday, October 23, with the Love’s RV Stop 225. The race covers 85 laps and 226.1 miles, with the green flag scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on FS1. Truck Series qualifying is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET on FS2.

Talladega’s drafting demands make it important for truck drivers to work together while protecting their position in the pack. Close racing and sudden changes in speed often leave little room for mistakes.

The race includes stage breaks at laps 20 and 40, followed by the final run to lap 85. Drivers must manage fuel and track position while avoiding incidents that could end their chances early.

The Truck Series race starts a weekend that brings all three national NASCAR series to Talladega Superspeedway. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series follows Saturday before the Cup Series takes center stage Sunday for the YellaWood 500.