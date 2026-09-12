How to Watch NASCAR at World Wide Technology Raceway Today: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR returns to World Wide Technology Raceway today with two national series taking the track in Madison, Illinois. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will headline Saturday night with the Nu Way 225 Powered by Bobcat and Sauced by Blues Hog.

The Cup Series will also be on track for practice and qualifying ahead of Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, September 12, and covers 180 laps and 225 miles around the 1.25-mile oval.

Fans can watch NASCAR coverage across The CW, ESPN Unlimited, truTV, and HBO Max, depending on the session. MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will also carry the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series NASCAR TV Schedule

Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule features practice at 1 p.m. ET, with qualifying set to follow at 2:05 p.m. ET. Those sessions are available through the CW app and ESPN Unlimited, while the main NASCAR race will have wider television coverage.

NASCAR Countdown Live begins at 7 p.m. ET on The CW before the Nu Way 225 starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN Unlimited will also stream the NASCAR race.

The CW broadcast team for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series includes Adam Alexander, Jamie McMurray and Parker Kligerman. MRN Radio, along with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, will offer radio coverage.

The 180-lap NASCAR race is the second Chase event of the 2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season. Sheldon Creed enters the race after winning last week’s Chase opener at Darlington in the Haas Factory Team Chevrolet. Thirty-six cars are entered for Saturday’s NASCAR race.

The event matters in the Chase because drivers have limited chances to recover from a poor finish. The Gateway race also comes before the series heads to Bristol for the next Chase round.

NASCAR Cup Series TV Schedule

The NASCAR Cup Series does not race at World Wide Technology Raceway until Sunday, but its Saturday schedule includes practice and qualifying.

Fans can catch all the Cup Series action on truTV and HBO Max, with practice starting at 3:30 p.m. ET before qualifying follows at 4:35 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series race is the Enjoy Illinois 300, scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Sunday. USA Network will carry the race, with USA Sports pre-race coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. HBO Max will also offer in-car camera coverage.

Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte will call the Cup Series race for NBC Sports.

Denny Hamlin is the defending NASCAR Cup Series winner at World Wide Technology Raceway. Christopher Bell enters the weekend after winning the Southern 500, the opening race of the Cup Series Chase.

Cup Series qualifying will determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300. NASCAR will also provide Press Pass coverage on NASCAR.com during the weekend.

How to Watch NASCAR at World Wide Technology Raceway Today

Fans looking to watch NASCAR today have several options depending on which national series they want to follow.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is the main NASCAR race on Saturday night. The CW is the primary television home for the Nu Way 225, with ESPN Unlimited providing another streaming option. Fans can also listen to the race on MRN Radio or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

For the NASCAR Cup Series, truTV and HBO Max carry Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions. The Cup Series race itself moves to USA Network and HBO Max on Sunday.

The Saturday schedule allows fans to follow both national series throughout the day. O’Reilly practice starts the action at 1 p.m. ET, followed by O’Reilly qualifying. Cup Series practice and qualifying then take place before NASCAR Countdown Live begins at 7 p.m. ET.

The Nu Way 225 follows at 7:30 p.m. ET, making the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race the main NASCAR event at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday.