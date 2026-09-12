How to Watch NASCAR at World Wide Technology Raceway: TV Coverage and Streaming 

NASCAR returns to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend with two national series set to compete at the 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Illinois. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes the track Saturday night, while the NASCAR Cup Series follows Sunday afternoon.

Both races form part of the Chase, making the weekend important for drivers trying to move deeper into the playoffs. The Nu Way 225 Powered by Bobcat and Sauced by Blues Hog will run Saturday, while the Enjoy Illinois 300 headlines Sunday’s schedule.

Fans can watch the races across several television and streaming platforms, including The CW, ESPN Unlimited, USA Network and HBO Max. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will also provide live radio coverage throughout the weekend.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway for the Nu Way 225 Powered by Bobcat and Sauced by Blues Hog on Saturday, September 12.

The race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will cover 180 laps and 225 miles. It is the 26th points race of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season and the second event of the Chase.

The CW will carry the live race, with NASCAR Countdown Live beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can also stream the race through ESPN Unlimited. Practice begins at 1 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2:05 p.m. ET. Those sessions will be available on The CW App and ESPN Unlimited.

Adam Alexander, Jamie McMurray and Parker Kligerman will handle commentary for The CW. MRN will provide the radio broadcast, with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio carrying the same coverage.

Sheldon Creed won the Chase opener at Darlington. The Gateway race has 36 cars entered.

NASCAR Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series takes over World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The race is the 28th points event of the Cup season and the second race in the 10-race Chase.

The NASCAR Cup Series race begins at 3 p.m. ET and covers 240 laps, or 300 miles. USA Network will carry the live broadcast, with USA Sports pre-race coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. Post-race coverage is scheduled for around 6:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can stream the race on HBO Max, which will also offer in-car cameras and additional camera angles. Cup Series practice starts Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, while qualifying begins at 4:35 p.m. ET. Both sessions will air on truTV and HBO Max.

Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte will call the Cup race. Dave Burns, Kim Coon and Marty Snider will report from pit road, while Trevor Bayne will contribute from the pace car. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio call.

Denny Hamlin enters the weekend as the defending winner at World Wide Technology Raceway. Christopher Bell also arrives after winning the Southern 500 at Darlington, the opening race of the Chase.

Joey Logano and Austin Cindric are among the previous Gateway winners still competing in the Cup Series. Kyle Busch won the event in 2023.

The World Wide Technology Raceway weekend gives NASCAR fans two national-series races, with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series racing Saturday night and the NASCAR Cup Series racing Sunday afternoon.