How to Watch NASCAR Race Today at Kansas Speedway: TV Schedule and Streaming

NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway today, Friday, September 25, for the opening day of its fall playoff weekend. The 1.5-mile Kansas City track will host Truck Series practice and qualifying before the ARCA Menards Series takes center stage for its season finale.

NASCAR activity is limited at Kansas Speedway on Friday, with only the ARCA Menards Series scheduled to take the track. The Craftsman Truck Series joins the action Saturday, while the Cup Series will not hit the track until then. Kansas is not on the schedule for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this weekend.

Fans looking for how to watch NASCAR today can follow the action on FS2 and FS1, with FOX One and the FOX Sports App providing streaming options. All times are Eastern.

ARCA Menards Series

Kansas Speedway hosts the ARCA Menards Series finale today, with the Menards 150 set to close out the 2026 season. FS1 will carry live coverage of the 20th and final race, with the event set to get underway at 8 p.m. ET.

The Kansas ARCA race covers 100 laps and 150 miles. Jake Bollman and Thomas Annunziata enter the finale in a close championship battle, with the title set to be decided at Kansas.

The ARCA schedule gets underway at 3 p.m. ET with practice, while qualifying is set for 4 p.m. ET. Driver introductions will take place before the race.

Fans can watch the NASCAR race today on FS1. The race also streams through FOX One and the FOX Sports App with an eligible TV-provider login. Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will also provide live coverage for fans following the race.

Kansas has not hosted an ARCA championship finale since 2021. FS1 and FS2 also have ARCA re-air coverage scheduled during the week.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Although there is no NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday, the action gets underway later in the day. FS2 will carry practice at 5 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Both sessions are available on FS2 and FOX One. FS1 and FOX One will carry live coverage of the Race to Stop Suicide 200 on Saturday, with the green flag scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Truck Series race covers 134 laps and 201 miles. It is the second race of the 2026 Truck Series Chase.

Friday’s practice and qualifying sessions set the stage for Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway. The 1.5-mile track hosts single-car qualifying before the field returns for the main event.

NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide live radio coverage of the Truck Series race.

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series action is off the schedule at Kansas Speedway today, with drivers set to return to the track Saturday morning for practice at 10 a.m. ET. The session will air on truTV and HBO Max.

Cup qualifying follows at 11:10 a.m. on the same platforms. The Hollywood Casino 400 gets Sunday underway at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, with pre-race coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Sports.

The Cup race will cover 267 laps and 400.5 miles. It is the fourth race of the 10-race Cup Chase. HBO Max will also offer in-car camera coverage for Sunday’s race.

Chase Elliott enters the weekend as the defending winner of the fall Kansas race. After Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400, the Cup Series heads to Las Vegas.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Kansas Speedway will not host a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race this weekend. The series, formerly known as the Xfinity Series, already completed its only Kansas race on the 2026 schedule.

The Kansas Lottery 300 took place on April 18. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is on an off week during the fall Kansas weekend and will not appear at the track today, Saturday or Sunday.

The series last raced at Bristol on September 18 in the Food City 300. Its next race is the Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas on October 3.

Friday’s NASCAR action unfolds across three key TV windows: FS2 gets the evening started at 5 p.m. with Truck Series practice, while qualifying follows at 6:05 p.m. The ARCA Menards Series season finale concludes on FS1 at 8 p.m. tonight.