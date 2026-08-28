How to Watch the NASCAR Race Today at Daytona International Speedway: A Late-Night Race With Playoff Stakes

The NASCAR race today at Daytona International Speedway carries major playoff stakes as the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series reaches its regular-season finale. The Winn-Dixie 250 Powered by Coca-Cola starts Friday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET under the lights. The NASCAR race today is the final points event before the 12-driver O’Reilly Chase field takes shape.

Fans looking for the NASCAR race start time should note that driver introductions begin at 6:55 p.m., while the green flag falls at 7:30 p.m. There will be no NASCAR Cup Series race tonight. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 takes place Saturday night. With playoff spots still open, tonight’s race could decide which drivers continue their championship runs.

NASCAR Race Today Start Time And Schedule

The NASCAR race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, with driver introductions starting at 6:55 p.m. The Winn-Dixie 250 covers 100 laps and 250 miles around Daytona’s 2.5-mile tri-oval. The stages end on laps 30, 60 and 100.

There is no practice this weekend. Qualifying sets the field before the cars race under the lights. O’Reilly Series qualifying runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Unlimited. Cup Series qualifying follows from 5 to 6:30 p.m. ET on truTV and HBO Max.

NASCAR Race Today Channel And Streaming Details

The NASCAR race today channel is The CW. Fans can also stream the race through ESPN Unlimited. The race will also be available on the radio through MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Viewers can also follow the NASCAR race today on local CW affiliates if they use antennas or live-TV services. ESPN Unlimited carries the listed streaming coverage for qualifying and the race.

The NASCAR race start time remains 7:30 p.m. ET, but fans can begin following the action at 3 p.m. with O’Reilly qualifying.

Why The NASCAR Race Today Matters

Tonight is race 24 of 33 and the final points race before the O’Reilly Chase. Twelve drivers will make the playoff field. Justin Allgaier, Carson Kvapil, Sheldon Creed, Jesse Love, Corey Day, Brandon Jones, Austin Hill and Sammy Smith have already secured spots. Allgaier leads the standings and is set for a record 11th title run.

Six drivers are fighting for the final four places. Parker Retzlaff needs about 10 points to secure his first Chase appearance. Sam Mayer sits 10th, while positions 11 through 13 are separated by one point. Rajah Caruth remains outside the playoff field.

Thirty-nine cars are entered, so all are expected to start. Connor Zilisch is the defending winner. A new Goodyear right-side tire construction will also be used with the left-side tire seen earlier at Daytona and Talladega.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series concluded its regular season last Saturday at New Hampshire and is off tonight. The Chase starts on September 17 at Bristol.

Fans attending the NASCAR race today can find ticket and facility information at Daytona International Speedway. Frontstretch fan access is listed from about 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. ET.