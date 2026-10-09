Hurricane Isaias Threatens NASCAR Charlotte Weekend: Will Sunday’s Race Be Postponed?

Hurricane Isaias is threatening to throw NASCAR’s Charlotte race weekend into chaos, with heavy rain expected to move into North Carolina just as teams prepare for one of the most important races of the season.

The storm, the first Atlantic hurricane of 2026, is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Friday before pushing inland toward the Carolinas. Its projected path has raised concerns about NASCAR’s three-day schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway, particularly Saturday’s practice, qualifying and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race.

But there’s an important development in the latest forecast: Sunday’s Bank of America 400 may have a better chance of running as scheduled than initially expected.

Earlier projections suggested the Cup Series race could face significant disruption. Now, with the storm’s arrival expected sooner, the heaviest rainfall could move through the Charlotte area before Sunday’s scheduled green flag.

That doesn’t mean NASCAR is in the clear. The timing of the storm remains uncertain, and Saturday could present a particularly difficult challenge for officials trying to keep the weekend on track.

Hurricane Isaias Raises Major Concerns for NASCAR’s Charlotte Weekend

NASCAR is returning to Charlotte Motor Speedway’s oval for its fall Cup Series race for the first time since 2017, following several years of competition on the facility’s infield road course.

Unfortunately, the return comes with a significant weather threat.

Hurricane Isaias is forecast to bring widespread rainfall into the Carolinas as it moves inland, with the greatest concerns for Charlotte centered on Saturday.

Local meteorologist Brandon Lawson addressed the changing forecast in an Oct. 9 update, explaining that the storm’s projected timing could actually improve the outlook for Sunday’s Cup race.

“Some good and bad news for @NASCAR fans this weekend,” Lawson wrote on X. “400 miles is looking more likely for Sunday.”

The bad news involves everything NASCAR needs to accomplish before then.

With rain expected to arrive Saturday, officials have already adjusted the schedule in an effort to complete practice and qualifying before conditions deteriorate.

Saturday’s revised schedule, with all times Eastern, is:

Event Time O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice 8:30 a.m. O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying 9:35 a.m. Cup Series practice 11 a.m. Cup Series qualifying 12:05 p.m. Blue Cross NC 300 4 p.m.

The practice and qualifying sessions have been moved two hours earlier, while the O’Reilly Series race remains scheduled for 4 p.m.

Whether that adjustment will be enough depends on when the rain reaches the speedway.

A prolonged period of heavy rainfall could prevent NASCAR from completing Saturday’s on-track activities, potentially forcing officials to find room for postponed events on Sunday.

The weather threat also extends beyond rainfall. Lightning in the area could interrupt track activity even before the heaviest precipitation arrives.

Will Hurricane Isaias Postpone Sunday’s NASCAR Race at Charlotte?

For fans planning to attend Sunday’s Bank of America 400, the latest forecast offers some encouraging news.

While earlier projections raised the possibility of significant rain during the Cup Series race, the storm’s faster arrival could allow the worst conditions to move through before Sunday’s scheduled start.

That’s a meaningful shift, but it isn’t a guarantee.

Heavy rain could linger into Sunday, leaving NASCAR with a wet racing surface and potentially forcing officials to delay the green flag. Any postponed Saturday events would also create additional pressure on an already crowded schedule.

Charlotte Motor Speedway has lights, which gives NASCAR some flexibility to race later in the day if necessary.

As of Friday, Oct. 9, NASCAR has not announced a postponement of Sunday’s Bank of America 400. The race remains scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and HBO Max.

The Cup Series event is the sixth race in NASCAR’s 10-race Chase, making the weather situation especially important for drivers competing for the championship.

For now, the biggest uncertainty is how quickly Isaias moves through the region and whether Charlotte receives enough of a break in the rain to complete its scheduled events.

Sunday’s outlook may be improving, but with a major hurricane approaching the Southeast, NASCAR’s Charlotte weekend is far from safe from disruption.