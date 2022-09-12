Jeffrey Earnhardt Adds More Races to Xfinity Series Schedule

Jeffrey Earnhardt has expanded his NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. He has added another start for Sam Hunt Racing, and he will take over the No. 26 for two consecutive race weekends.

Sam Hunt Racing announced the news on September 12. The Xfinity Series team said that Earnhardt will return to the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra first at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 16. He will then return to the entry at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 24. ForeverLawn will return as his primary partner for both weekends.

Earnhardt’s weekend will feature only one day at Bristol Motor Speedway. He and the other Xfinity Series drivers will practice at the short track on Friday, September 16, at 2:35 p.m. ET (no TV). He will then qualify at 3:10 p.m. ET (no TV). The race itself will take place under the lights with a start time of 7:30 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Earnhardt Continues Adding Races for 2022

Shortly after the 2021 Xfinity Series season came to an end, Earnhardt made a big announcement. He said that he had parted ways with JD Motorsports. He didn’t have a guaranteed seat for the 2022 season, but his goal was to run either part-time or full-time in competitive vehicles.

The trip to Bristol Motor Speedway was the only remaining race on Earnhardt’s schedule as of early June. However, he has once again added another start for Sam Hunt Racing after previously starting out this season with five starts for the organization. This run includes races at Daytona International Speedway, Auto Club Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Earnhardt added more races to his schedule as the season progressed. He reunited with SHR for a race at Nashville Superspeedway, as well as the second trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway. The summer trip to Tennessee, in particular, featured Earnhardt securing a seventh-place finish in the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra.

Along with the seven races with SHR, Earnhardt made one start each with two other teams. He joined Emerling-Gase Motorsports at Phoenix Raceway and then took over the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing at Talladega Superspeedway, which led to a pole win and a career-best second-place finish.

Earnhardt Joins Another Driver With Strong Runs for SHR

The No. 26 Toyota GR Supra has featured numerous drivers during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. This list includes Earnhardt, John Hunter Nemechek, Parker Chase, Santino Ferrucci, Connor Mosack, Chandler Smith, Ryan Truex, and Derek Griffith.

Two of these drivers have turned in the best performances. Nemechek has made seven starts, and he has posted three top-10 finishes. This includes a fifth-place finish at Phoenix Raceway and a fourth-place finish during the first trip to Darlington Raceway.

Earnhardt has also run well in the No. 26. He is the only other driver to post a top-10 finish for Sam Hunt Racing during the 2022 season, and he was within reach of another during the first trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway. Now he will try to add other strong performances during trips to Bristol Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.