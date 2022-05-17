Jeffrey Earnhardt Shakes Up Primary Scheme for Texas Race

The No. 26 Toyota Supra is going to have a bright, new look for the Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Jeffrey Earnhardt will still have ForeverLawn as his primary partner, but he will showcase a new scheme.

Sam Hunt Racing provided the first look at the updated scheme ahead of the trip to Texas. The team confirmed that Earnhardt will be back in the No. 26 for the first time since a 13th-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19.

He will still have the black and green scheme on the No. 26, but there won’t be a white circle behind the door numbers. The lawn on the front of the stock car will also look very different from the versions that competed at Daytona International Speedway, Auto Club Speedway, and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Earnhardt will make his fourth start for SHR during the trip to Texas Motor Speedway for the SRS Distribution 250 on May 21 (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1). He has two top-15 finishes for the team so far, one in the No. 24 and one in the No. 26. Now he will strive to surpass these performances at Texas Motor Speedway while highlighting his new ForeverLawn scheme.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Earnhardt Hasn’t Raced in Multiple Weeks

A part-time driver in 2022, Earnhardt has not been at the track every single week. He has only started five of the first 11 races. His most recent outing was the trip to Talladega Superspeedway where he made his first Xfinity Series start for Richard Childress Racing while driving the iconic No. 3.

Earnhardt enjoyed a successful weekend at the Alabama track. He posted the fastest time during qualifying while working with America’s Crew Chief, Larry McReynolds. He then went out and battled with the biggest names in the Xfinity Series before finishing second overall behind Noah Gragson.

Earnhardt missed two weeks after posting a career-best finish, but he is back in the action for multiple races. He will suit up for SHR at Texas Motor Speedway and then he will return to the No. 26 the following week for the Memorial Day Weekend race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Earnhardt Has a Previous Strong Performance at Texas

The trip to Texas Motor Speedway will provide Earnhardt with an opportunity to surpass a previous strong performance. He has four career top-10 finishes, a list that includes a 2019 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The SHR No. 26 has shown speed at multiple points during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. Earnhardt ran in the front half of the field during multiple races while John Hunter Nemechek secured two top-five finishes at Phoenix Raceway and Darlington Raceway. He was also within reach of another before a late incident at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

With Earnhardt’s previous strong outings at Texas Motor Speedway and a solid machine at his disposal, it’s very possible that he will contend for another top-10 finish. Though he will first have to secure a favorable spot on the starting grid during qualifying.

READ NEXT: Chase Briscoe Lands ‘Magical’ Partner on 5-Race Deal