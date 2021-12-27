Jeremy Clements Racing Brings Back Key Partner for 2022

When Jeremy Clements climbs into the No. 51 Chevrolet for a race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, he will celebrate the return of a key partner. Fly & Form Concrete Structures is back as a primary and associate partner.

Jeremy Clements Racing issued a press release on Monday, December 27, and confirmed that Fly & Form will be back on the No. 51 throughout the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The company will take over the stock car as the primary for three races while serving as an associate partner for the rest of the schedule.

Check it out #ClementsNation! @JClements51 found 1 more present under the Christmas Tree from @BigPlay21 and #FlyAndFormStructures! Fly & Form to partner for 3 three @XfinityRacing races in 2022!! See link for more details. #NASCAR https://t.co/qNV4WOhMfJ pic.twitter.com/kbyolz5wMj — JeremyClementsRacing (@JCR_Clements51) December 27, 2021

According to the press release, Fly & Form will make its 2022 debut on Saturday, March 19, at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The company will then return for a July 23 race at Pocono Raceway and October 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“Ray Stevens and I worked hard this offseason to put this sponsorship package together for his owners at Fly & Form. So, I’m excited to have them back in 2022 and even more excited that Ken, Steve, Clifford, Don, and Allen will be able to be back at the track with us after missing last year due to Covid.” Clements said in a statement.

Clements Turned in a Strong Performance With Fly & Form

The Xfinity Series veteran showcased his Fly & Form scheme for three races during the 2020 season. He represented the company for two races at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as well as a trip to Pocono Raceway.

The race at the Tricky Triangle served as Clement’s best performance of the season. He took on Pocono on June 28, 2020, and registered his lone top-five of the season. He finished third overall behind winner Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain, locking up 35 points in the process.

The Pocono scheme featured a patriotic theme, courtesy of Fly & Form. The stock car was a massive representation of the American flag with the stars covering the hood and front fenders. The red and white stripes covered the sides and the roof.

“I’m also stoked that we will bring back the Patriotic scheme that we ran at Pocono in 2020 to a third-place finish and run it at Atlanta. We look to have the same or better result on the new repave! Plus working with Ray on a pretty slick throwback scheme for Pocono too!” Clements added.

Clements Confirmed the Return of His Crew Chief

Along with providing the dates of Fly & Form’s races, JCR also confirmed that Clements will continue working with the same crew chief that helped him reach the playoffs in 2021. Mark Setzer will return to the No. 51 for the second consecutive season.

Setzer joined forces with Clements in 2021 after he spent 2020 working with various drivers at JD Motorsports with Gary Keller. He sat atop the pit box for 32 of the 33 races and helped Clements post eight top-10 finishes en route to a playoff appearance. The duo will continue working together and building upon their relationship.

Prior to working with Setzer, Clements joined forces with several crew chiefs. He worked with Andrew Abbott in 2020, Tony Clements in 2015-2017 and 2019, and Danny Gill in 2018. Clements also spent time with Ricky Pearson and Nick Harrison at the start of his full-time driving career.

