Joe Gibbs Racing Turns To Surprising Company To Pursue Sponsors

Joe Gibbs Racing continues to work on securing sponsorship for Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Toyota Camry ahead of the 2023 Cup Series season. The team has taken another step to achieve this goal by partnering with JTG Daugherty Racing co-owner Tad Geschickter’s marketing agency, Brand Activation Maximizer.

The Sports Business Journal first provided the news on May 19. Adam Stern explained that this is the first time that one NASCAR owner has helped another sell sponsorship. However, Geschickter attended William & Mary with the late JD Gibbs, and he has known the family for many years. Stern noted that BAM is providing assistance to the in-house sales team at Joe Gibbs Racing as the team strives to replace M&M’s.

The partnership is fitting considering Brand Activation Maximizer’s clients. The company has worked with both Minor League Baseball and Kroger, the latter of which is a full-season sponsor of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro. Geschickter’s company has also worked with numerous Consumer Packaged Goods over the years, which opens up a sizable list of possible options for JGR.

JGR Remains Within Reach of Landing a Replacement

The primary partner for Busch’s No. 18 Toyota Camry will remain a question throughout the remainder of the 2022 Cup Series season. Replacing M&M’s will play a role in whether the two-time Cup Series champion returns to JGR and pursues even more wins.

There have been multiple reports in recent days about potential replacements for the longtime partner. Stern reported that JGR is in “advanced discussions” with a major technology company regarding a one-year deal on the No. 18. Additionally, JGR President Dave Alpern told SBJ that there are a lot of “irons in the fire” in reference to potential replacements.

These comments follow a post-race interview at Bristol Motor Speedway. JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs told reporters after Busch’s dirt race win that he doesn’t deal directly with the sponsorship side of the company. He focuses more on the competition. However, Coy said that the company has “a couple of people” they are talking to and that Busch’s win certainly helps interest partners.

Stenhouse Continues To Work With Several Longtime Partners

Geschickter, a former advertising executive, founded JTG Daugherty Racing with his wife Jodi and former NBA All-Star center Brad Daugherty. The team has competed in the Cup Series for nearly two decades while securing one win — AJ Allmendinger at Watkins Glen International in 2014.

JTG Daugherty Racing is one of NASCAR’s smallest teams, but it has consistently secured primary partners for both the No. 47 and No. 37 entries. Kroger and its massive list of brands are chief among them.

JTG Daugherty Racing moved to become only a one-car operation for the 2022 season and put all of its attention on Stenhouse and the No. 47 Chevrolet. The team quickly sold out of its available sponsorship by reuniting with longtime partners and new additions alike. Stenhouse has since competed in the 2022 races with Sunny D, Irish Spring, The Frozen Farmer Farmer, and Nature Valley among others.

