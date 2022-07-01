Joe Gibbs Racing Teases Major Scheme Change

Joe Gibbs Racing and Coca-Cola have just teased a major change for an upcoming Cup Series race. The two companies have tweeted out a photo hinting at a future Coca-Cola primary scheme for one of the members of Toyota Racing Development.

Coca-Cola first provided the tease on July 1. The company, which sponsors Denny Hamlin and multiple other Cup Series drivers, tweeted out a photo showing a Next Gen car covered in emojis. Coca-Cola Racing also asked for guesses about the scheme hiding under the multitude of hearts, ice cubes, and soda cups. Joe Gibbs Racing then retweeted it and only created further intrigue.

There are not many visible details in the intriguing photo. The stock car has a red base with some white accents and white Coca-Cola logos. Additionally, there is a Toyota Racing logo sitting in the corner of the windshield. The car number is not visible, but it appears that there is a chrome No. 1 under all of the emojis.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

1 Possible Driver Stands Out as the Primary Option

The NASCAR fans on social media made several guesses about which driver would showcase this new Coca-Cola scheme during an upcoming Cup Series race. However, there is one veteran that stands out as the primary option.

Coca-Cola has multiple drivers on its roster, but only one controls a Toyota Camry. Joey Logano is a member of Ford Performance while Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez both head to the track each week with Chevrolet logos on their firesuit. Ryan Newman, who doesn’t currently run full-time in NASCAR, also drove for both Ford and Chevrolet during his career.

Denny Hamlin, for comparison, has been a member of Toyota Racing Development during his time with Joe Gibbs Racing. He has No. 11 on his doors, which fits with the portion of the visible number in the photo.

If the scheme is actually for Hamlin, it would mark a significant change. He has started 595 races in his career. The vast majority have been with FedEx as his primary partner. Though there have been one-off schemes for Farm Bureau Insurance, Charter Communications, Offerpad, and Sport Clips.

Where Would the Scheme Debut?

Let’s hear the guesses y’all! What’s under the emojis?? @CocaColaRacing | #QS400 Presented by Walmart https://t.co/mTAGXnDIK8 — Atlanta Motor Speedway (@amsupdates) July 1, 2022

Joe Gibbs Racing and Hamlin are the most likely options to use the Coca-Cola scheme, but where will they do so? One track’s Twitter account may have provided the answer for the NASCAR fans by asking a simple question.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway account joined in the fun on July 1 by asking what was under the emojis. The track’s social media team also used the hashtag for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, which will take place on July 10.

The Quaker State 400 is a fitting race for the debut of a new Coca-Cola scheme. The reason is that the company’s headquarters are located in Atlanta. This will be a hometown race for the NASCAR sponsor, and it appears that the company will have an extra reason to celebrate starting at 3 p.m. ET (USA).

READ NEXT: Trackhouse Racing’s Owner Announces Return for NASCAR Race