Joey Logano Brings New NASCAR Scheme to Pocono Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Pocono Raceway on July 24 for the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network). Joey Logano will use the race to debut a new Verizon scheme on the No. 22 Ford Mustang.

Team Penske revealed the new look ahead of the trip to the Pocono Mountains. The No. 22 will feature a bright red base with a large, white Verizon “V” on the sides and the Verizon Frontline text on the hood. This scheme advertises the First Responders Benefit Program that offers discounts and the ability to prioritize either data or wireless services.

Setting the scene for the weekend ahead with the @PPG Paint Preview. pic.twitter.com/ZzuwpWoz3n — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) July 20, 2022

Logano has used multiple Verizon schemes during his time competing across the national NASCAR series. This includes the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway earlier in 2022 where he showcased a car that was both black and red. Logano also ran a black Verizon 5G scheme at Watkins Glen International back in 2021.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Logano Will Pursue Another Win at Pocono Raceway

The debut of this new Verizon scheme will take place at a track where Logano has previous success. He has reached Victory Lane at Pocono Raceway once in his Cup Series career. Though it was several years prior to the current season.

Logano secured his win at the Tricky Triangle during the 2012 season, his final season with Joe Gibbs Racing. He won the pole and led 49 laps in the No. 20 Toyota before holding off Mark Martin and Tony Stewart at the end to secure his second career win.

Logano has not returned to Victory Lane since, but he has been in a position for strong finishes. He has posted nine top-10 finishes at Pocono Raceway since 2012, including three top-fives in 2014, 2015, and 2016. Logano also posted top-10 finishes during the 2021 doubleheader.

Logano Will Have Another Opportunity at Pocono

The 2018 Cup Series champion will head to Pocono Raceway in pursuit of his second career win at the track, but he will also pursue a secondary goal. He will try to stop the run of finishes outside of the top 20.

Logano, who has two wins in 2022, left Nashville Superspeedway on June 26 with a ninth-place finish to his name. He had the goal of adding strong performances at Road America on July 3, Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17.

Logano was unable to achieve these goals. He finished 27th at Road America, 26th at Atlanta Motor Speedway (crash), and 28th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He had an opportunity to contend for a top-10 finish in the most recent race, but the No. 22 team gambled and stayed out on Lap 206 while the majority of drivers headed down pit road for tires and fuel.

There were no more cautions during the race, and Logano had to pit on Lap 297 of the scheduled 301 for fuel. He ultimately ended the day one lap behind the leaders while Christopher Bell won his first race of the season.

READ NEXT: NASCAR Announces Bold Addition to 2023 Cup Series Schedule