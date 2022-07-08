Joey Logano Takes Broadcast Skills to New Series

The 2018 Cup Series champion is taking on a new challenge outside of his stock car. Joey Logano has announced that he will join the Camping World SRX Series booth to help call a race.

Logano made the announcement on July 7. He confirmed that he will head to Sharon Speedway in Ohio on July 23, and he will grab the microphone to call the championship race. Logano will watch the battle unfold between prominent names such as Tony Stewart, Ryan Newman, Bobby Labonte, and Marco Andretti.

🚨Breaking News🚨 I’m joining the @CBSSports broadcast for the @SRXracing Championship Race! – See you on July 23rd! pic.twitter.com/f99Q6cLawB — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) July 7, 2022

Logano will have a unique schedule during the weekend of July 23-24. He will be in Ohio on that Saturday to serve as a driver-analyst for CBS Sports. Once the championship race is complete, Logano will have to make a quick trip back to the Pocono Mountains to compete in the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway. The Cup Series race will take place on Sunday, July 24, at 3 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Logano Has Spent Several Hours Calling Races

The series and the competitors will be different, but the trip to Sharon Speedway will not mark the first time that Logano has headed to the booth. He has spent several hours calling races for FOX Sports.

The veteran driver has been a regular presence in the Xfinity Series booth in recent seasons. He has joined play-by-play man Adam Alexander numerous times to call battles between Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, and several other big names.

Logano explained prior to the Coca-Cola 600 that there are multiple reasons why he regularly makes appearances in the booth. Chief among them is that he enjoys the process. Another reason is that he wants to examine possible options for his future.

“I really enjoy it. That’s why I signed up for so many of them,” Logano said during a media availability, transcript courtesy of Ford Performance. “I have a good time up there. I feel like I learn a little bit. I feel like people actually see my real personality and not the one that’s on the racetrack, so I think that’s kind of a fun piece and enable to bring different thoughts and why drivers are doing certain things out there.

“It’s as fresh of a perspective as you can possibly get, getting drivers that just got off the racetrack and put them in the booth, so I think that part is pretty cool — that Fox does that.”

Working as an Analyst Provides Another Perspective

Working as an analyst provides numerous benefits for current drivers. A very important one is that it provides a different perspective throughout the race weekend, especially about the magic of making live TV.

As Logano explained prior to the Coca-Cola 600, his work as an analyst provides a better understanding of the process. He sees how many pieces are in place at the track and in the trucks, as well as how they come together to put races on TV.

Logano has spent his time in the booth with FOX Sports, but he will now spend time with a different company. He will see how the CBS Sports crew operates while embracing an entirely different style of racing.

