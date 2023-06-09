Joey Logano Voices Support for More Varied NASCAR Schedule

The 2024 NASCAR schedule remains a mystery other than the Daytona 500 and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. No one knows what it will look like, but Joey Logano has voiced support for something with more variety.

“I think, for one, no race track should have more than one race,” Logano said during his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show. “I think that because we’ve seen how spreading out the love is good for the sport. We’ve proven that so many times here recently. When we went to Road America, oh my goodness, the place was packed.”

💯 “I think no racetrack should have more than one race.” #NASCAR Defending champ @joeylogano thinks increased variety on the Cup Series schedule should be a focal point for 2024 and beyond. More on “Behind The Wheel” with JoLo → https://t.co/oek7E77UMS pic.twitter.com/Ah3ecRQ6E5 — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) June 8, 2023

As Logano continued to explain, there are some financial hurdles for fans to overcome as they attempt to attend races. They have to travel several hours, pay for hotels/camping, pay for race tickets, and pay for food each day. Taking NASCAR to even more locations would help offset these costs.

Logano specifically pointed to World Wide Technology Raceway as an example of how to do it right. The track is minutes away from downtown St. Louis, which makes it easier for Midwest fans to reach races. WWT Raceway also puts on a massive concert during the race weekend to provide even more entertainment.

There Are Multiple Tracks With 2 Races Each

NASCAR has made changes to the schedule in recent seasons while adding new locations and taking away races from certain tracks. Pocono Raceway and Dover Motor Speedway are two examples as they both went down to one event each.

There are still multiple tracks with two races each season. Daytona International Speedway is obviously at the top of the list as it hosts the Daytona 500 and the regular-season finale.

Other examples include Richmond Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Kansas Raceway, and Darlington Raceway.

Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway both host two races each, but they are unique. The home track for the teams has the Coca-Cola 600 on the oval and then the playoff race on the Roval. Bristol has the dirt race in the spring and then the night race during the playoffs.

Schedule Variation Requires Cooperation

In order to add more variety to the schedule, NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports would have to work hand-in-hand to best utilize the respective tracks that the two companies own. They would also have to work out lease agreements with other new tracks, as they did with Circuit of the Americas.

Cooperation between the two companies was not as common in the past. There was even a lawsuit in 2002 when NASCAR did not grant the SMI-owned Texas Motor Speedway a second date.

However, the situation has completely changed. SMI and NASCAR work together regularly while trying to deliver the best product for current and new racing fans alike. The All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is a fitting example of the collaboration.

In order to make Logano’s wish a reality, NASCAR and SMI would have to figure out a deal that would be beneficial to both companies, one that would highlight the best tracks in their lineups. They would also have to figure out the best approach for taking NASCAR to other markets, be they domestic or international.

SMI owns 11 tracks — Atlanta, Bristol, Charlotte, Dover, Kentucky (inactive), Las Vegas, Nashville, New Hampshire, North Wilkesboro, Sonoma, and Texas.

NASCAR owns 13 tracks after its merger with ISC in 2019 — Daytona, Talladega, Watkins Glen, Homestead-Miami, Auto Club (undergoing reconstruction), Darlington, Kansas, Chicagoland (inactive), Michigan, Phoenix, Martinsville, Richmond, and Route 66 Raceway (dirt track).

There are other tracks on the schedule in unique situations. For example, Roger Penske owns the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NASCAR also worked out deals with Circuit of the Americas, the LA Memorial Coliseum, and the city of Chicago while branching out in recent seasons.