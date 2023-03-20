Atlanta Win Moves Joey Logano Into Significant Tie With Denny Hamlin

Joey Logano won the March 19 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This moved him into a tie with Denny Hamlin on a historic list.

The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion entered the 2023 season with 11 consecutive seasons with at least one win. This put him in a tie for 14th on the all-time list with Brad Keselowski, Dale Jarrett, and Kevin Harvick.

The win at Atlanta Motor Speedway broke this tie and moved Logano up to 13th on the all-time list. He is now in a tie with Hamlin, who won at least one race for 12 consecutive seasons (2006-2017). However, Hamlin’s streak came to an end as he went winless in 2018.

The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry still has the advantage on another list. He has 48 career Cup Series wins while Logano only has 32.

Logano Can Chase Down Several Drivers

There are several drivers ahead of Logano and Hamlin on the all-time consecutive seasons with a win list. This includes Cale Yarborough (13), Lee Petty (13), Jeff Gordon (14), Tony Stewart (15), Dale Earnhardt (15), Darrell Waltrip (15), Ricky Rudd (16), Rusty Wallace (16), Jimmie Johnson (16), David Pearson (17), and Richard Petty (18).

Of course, Kyle Busch is alone at the top of the list with 19 consecutive seasons with at least one win. He entered the 2023 season in a tie with Petty, but he broke it during the second week of the season.

Busch won the race at Auto Club Speedway after leading 27 laps in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro. He became the only driver in NASCAR history to win at least one Cup Series race for 19 consecutive years.

Logano is only 32 years old, so he should have plenty of time to chase down some of the names ahead of him if he keeps suiting up each season. The race at Atlanta showed that he can still contend, and he drives for a top organization in Team Penske. Hamlin even said during his March 20 episode of “Actions Detrimental” that he believes Logano will double his win total before he retires.

Logano Moved 1 Step Closer to Keselowski on Another List

Reaching a tie with Hamlin is not the only move that Logano made with his win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He also inched closer to Keselowski on the Team Penske leaderboard.

There are 10 drivers that have won Cup Series races for The Captain, Roger Penske. Austin Cindric and Mark Donohue each have one while Rusty Wallace tops the list with 37 of his 55 career wins.

Keselowski is currently second on the all-time Cup Series wins list at Team Penske. He celebrated 34 of his 35 wins in the No. 2 entry, starting with Kansas Speedway in 2011 and ending with Talladega Superspeedway in 2021. His first career win was with James Finch’s team in 2009.

Logano is third on the Team Penske list. His first two career wins were with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2009 and 2012. He has since won another 30 races in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. Logano has also won two championships for The Captain.

The first time that Logano won in a Team Penske Ford was during the 2013 race at Michigan International Speedway. He started from the pole position, and he led 51 total laps before parking in Victory Lane.