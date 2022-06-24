Matt DiBenedetto Goes Off After Truck Series ‘Stupidity’

The driver of the No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet Silverado is not happy with his fellow competitors. Matt DiBenedetto has made some angry comments about “stupidity” in the Camping World Truck Series after a wreck ended his night early at Nashville Superspeedway.

“Stupidity. I don’t know what goes through somebody’s mind to go, ‘I’m going to go four-wide on the bottom on entry to [Turn] 3’ where you have an angle straight at all of us, and you take out some good trucks,” DiBenedetto told FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass and other media members. “I have no idea what some of the guys are thinking. To be honest, I don’t even have an answer.”

A big hit for Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger and Matt DiBenedetto at Nashville. They were all able to climb out. https://t.co/FbsD7UBOlx pic.twitter.com/mbjYQtl7Zy — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 25, 2022

The incident occurred during the final stage of the Rackley Roofing 200 on June 24. DiBenedetto raced next to Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Corey Heim and GMS Racing’s Grant Enfinger when ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski dove to the inside and made the field four-wide. DiBenedetto and Heim made contact, which sent the No. 25 into the wall and the No. 51 into the side of Enfinger’s No. 23.

DiBenedetto was able to drive back to pit road, but his night came to an end after he had to go behind the wall. Heim and Enfinger, however, both had to be transported to the infield care center for further evaluation after the hits destroyed their trucks. They both avoided injuries in the crash.

The Time for Conversation Could Be Over

With DiBenedetto taking a strong stance against the “stupidity” among his fellow drivers, there were immediate questions about whether he would spend some time discussing the incident with them. The answer is no.

DiBenedetto said that there is a lack of respect among the Truck Series drivers. He pointed to an earlier incident in the race where Carson Hocevar nearly sent him into the wall before saying that fixing things requires more than a conversation at this point.

“One, it’s — I don’t know — threaten them,” DiBenedetto continued. “Two, it’s just start crashing. Just wreck them. There is no way you can deal with that other than being like… you know, you can race everybody else in the field however they want. That’s fine, but I have no tolerance for just pure stupidity, especially when my guys work so hard. This was one of our nicer trucks, and here we go, it’s crashed.”

Majeski Addressed the Situation After the Race

DiBenedetto made his feelings about the situation clear after exiting the infield care center while Majeski continued to compete in the Rackley Roofing 200. Once the race came to an end, the ThorSport Racing driver provided his side of the story.

Majeski spoke to multiple media members after posting his seventh top-five finish of the year, and he explained that he would have backed off if he had been a little further back. However, he said that he was far enough forward that he felt he could have gained some crucial spots by taking the field four-wide. Majeski added that he doesn’t want to be the reason for trucks getting destroyed.

Regardless of intent, the two drivers are in very different positions with two races remaining in the regular season. Majeski is sixth overall and 127 points above the playoff cutline. DiBenedetto is 13th in the championship standings and 62 points behind Matt Crafton, who holds the final transfer spot. DiBenedetto is now in a must-win situation.

