Josh Williams & DGM Racing Add New ‘Parking’ Sponsor

Josh Williams returns from a one-race suspension after “parking” his No. 92 Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Now he and DGM Racing have secured a fitting primary partner.

According to a press release, Parking Guidance Systems will support both Williams and teammate Alex Labbe. The company, which provides technology-driven parking management solutions for parking structures, will kick off this deal with Labbe at Richmond Raceway. The company will ultimately work with both drivers during several races on the Xfinity Series schedule.

“I am super excited to work with Parking Guidance Systems for the remainder of the season,” Williams said in a press release. “Thankfully, I won’t have to worry about parking it in the wrong spot anymore!! Working with them is going to be a blast on and off the track supporting great causes. Welcome to the DGM family, now let’s “Park It” in victory lane!”

Labbe Replaced Williams at Circuit of the Americas

On March 18, Williams stunned NASCAR. After sustaining damage on the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro in a multi-car incident, the DGM Racing crew attempted to make repairs so he could get back out on the track. However, a piece of BearBond Body Repair Tape flew off of the No. 92 in the chilly conditions.

NASCAR officials responded by telling Williams and DGM Racing to park the No. 92 Chevrolet. However, he parked the entry on the start-finish line instead of in the garage, and then he climbed out and walked away.

This decision, which went viral, led to a meeting with NASCAR officials in the hauler, as well as a one-week suspension. Williams had to miss the race at Circuit of the Americas as Labbe replaced him in the No. 92 Chevrolet and finished 15th overall.

Williams will now return to full-time competition, albeit with a new partner in tow. Parking Guidance Systems will come on board while supporting Williams and Labbe, and it will serve as a unique reminder of this unexpected moment in NASCAR history.

“We are thrilled to be partners with Josh and DGM racing and hope that our parking guidance system will improve Josh’s parking experiences in the future,” said Derek Frantz, VP, Business Development at PGS. “We believe our company and mission to improve parking across the country is a perfect fit with Josh and his current situation.”

Williams Will First Join Forces With Another Primary Partner

Williams essentially spearheaded this partnership with his early exit at Atlanta Motor Speedway. However, he will showcase Parking Guidance Systems after his teammate due to an existing sponsorship.

When Williams returns to action at Richmond Raceway, he will have Call811.com as his primary partner on the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro. The locating company will reunite with Williams after joining him for four events earlier in the season.

Call811.com served as a co-primary partner during the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway when Williams finished 15th overall. The company then returned as a co-primary for the entire West Coast swing. His best finish during this three-race run was 16th in the weather-delayed race at Auto Club Speedway.

Williams will now have Call811.com as his primary partner once again as he makes his sixth career start at Richmond Raceway. He has completed all five previous races while posting four top-25 finishes.