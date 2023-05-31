Kaulig Racing Lands New Primary Partner for Sonoma Weekend

Kaulig Racing has joined forces with a new partner for a busy weekend in wine country. The organization will have Gabriel Glas as the primary partner for both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races.

The Austrian brand will take over AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro as the road course ace makes his 12th Cup Series start at the California road course. Additionally, Gabriel Glas will also take over the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro as Allmendinger pulls double duty during the west coast swing.

AJ's @RaceSonoma doubleheader just got that much sweeter! 🍷 We're excited to partner with Gabriel-Glas for the Xfinity and Cup Series race's in Wine Country next weekend!#DoorDash250 | #ToyotaSaveMart350 | #TrophyHunting pic.twitter.com/egmPDkzUAG — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) May 31, 2023

“Kaulig Racing has always had a certain synergy on and off the track just as Gabriel Glas creates a synergy that yields the best wine experience,” said Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice in a statement.

“It’s a perfect fit as we go to wine country for AJ’s doubleheader weekend in Sonoma. We know AJ puts on a good show at these road courses and we’re looking forward to having Gabriel Glas be a part of it.”

Allmendinger Will Pursue Record-Extending Wins

The trip to Sonoma Raceway will provide Allmendinger with multiple opportunities to make waves at the California road course. He will be able to potentially extend his record number of road course wins.

Allmendinger will enter the race weekend with 10 road course wins in the Xfinity Series split between Circuit of the Americas (two), the Charlotte Roval (four), Road America (one), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (one), Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (two), and Portland International Raceway (one).

Allmendinger also has two wins on road courses in the Cup Series. He won at Watkins Glen International in 2014 while driving for JTG Daugherty Racing and then he won the first Cup Series race in Kaulig history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2021.

Jeff Gordon has the most road course wins in NASCAR Cup Series history (nine). Allmendinger has the most across the national series with 12. The trip to Sonoma Raceway only provides more opportunities for Allmendinger to extend his record. Allmendinger will also have the opportunity to win the first-ever Xfinity Series race at Sonoma.

A Weekend Sweep Remains Possible

If Allmendinger is able to kick off the weekend by winning the inaugural Xfinity Series race at Sonoma, he will set himself up to pursue a historic goal. He will have the opportunity to pursue a road course weekend sweep and join a very small list of drivers.

Road course weekend sweeps are extremely rare in NASCAR. Kyle Larson is the most recent to achieve this feat as he did so at Watkins Glen International during the 2022 season. He held off Allmendinger in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races.

Joey Logano was the first to complete the road course weekend sweep. He entered the 2015 weekend at Watkins Glen International without a road course race on his resume. He then went out and swept the weekend while making history.

Allmendinger came close to completing the road course sweep during the 2021 NASCAR season. He won the Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he finished second in the Xfinity Series race behind Team Penske’s Austin Cindric.

“I’m excited to get back to Sonoma and run double duty,” Allmendinger said in a press release. “I’m not quite happy with my on-track success at Sonoma yet. We ran there last year and just didn’t have the result we were looking for.

“Being my home track, it’s a special place for me. It’s always fun to see family and friends there and I’m excited to have Gabriel Glas onboard for both races. I’m hopeful we can have a good showing for them.”