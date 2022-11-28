3x Most Popular Driver Headlines Intriguing Options for FOX Booth

FOX Sports is expected to feature a rotating booth during the 2023 Cup Series season. There are many options for the third chair, headlined by a three-time Busch Grand National Series Most Popular Driver.

Kenny Wallace, who won nine times in the second-tier series, is someone that doesn’t shy away from the camera. For example, he has his own YouTube show/podcast, which he uses to react to the biggest stories in NASCAR. Wallace has used this show to cover everything from Carl Edwards suddenly retiring to Ty Gibbs using the No. 54 instead of the No. 18.

Wallace also has extensive experience working as a reporter and a pre-race show co-host. This includes the first-ever Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway where he joined John Roberts for “Pre-Race Live With Kenny Wallace.”

As Wallace has shown throughout his life, he has extensive knowledge about NASCAR, and he can fall back on his own personal experiences when providing input. He also has an outgoing personality that meshes well with play-by-play man Mike Joy and analyst Clint Bowyer.

Wallace Made a Brief Stop in the FOX Booth

If FOX opted to have Wallace as one of the options for its rotating third chair, it would not be the first time. The St. Louis native actually made a brief stop in the booth during the Enjoy Illinois 300 on June 5.

Wallace joined the FOX booth during Stage 2 of the Cup Series race. He donned the headset and provided analysis of his hometown event alongside Joy, Bowyer, and guest analyst Michael Waltrip.

Wallace had a unique perspective to provide during the second stage of the event. The reason is that he had 13 starts at the track in what is now the Xfinity Series. He was able to explain why the bottom of Turns 1 and 2 was the spot to be while trying to move through the field.

The veteran dirt racer was also able to provide commentary during a wild sequence of events. He was in the booth as Denny Hamlin tried to prevent Ross Chastain from meeting minimum speed. He also watched as Chase Elliott hit the No. 1 during a restart to show some displeasure.

Four people were in the booth, so Wallace did not have as many opportunities to provide analysis during his brief time in the booth. If he joined FOX for one full race, he would have numerous opportunities to weigh in during key moments.

Another Analyst Deserves More Booth Time

Wallace is not the only name that we would like to see get back in the booth for the FOX portion of the 2023 season. One other option is America’s Crew Chief, who made a return of his own in 2022.

Larry McReynolds formed a three-man booth with Joy and Darrell Waltrip from 2001 until 2015. Once Jeff Gordon joined FOX, McReynolds took on a different role as he remained in the Charlotte studios during race weekends.

McReynolds made his return to the booth during the 2022 season. He joined Joy and Bowyer for a trip to Dover Motor Speedway and provided analysis about tire wear, fuel mileage, and numerous other factors.

McReynolds was in the booth as Chase Elliott won his first race of the year while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished second. He also provided analysis as an aggressive block by Chastain led to Martin Truex Jr. getting loose and wrecking on the final lap.

The veteran crew chief will continue to have a role with FOX during the 2023 Cup Series season. He will provide analysis and guidance using his experience as a crew chief. Maybe one of these races will feature him stopping by the booth.