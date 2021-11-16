Kurt Busch & Brad Keselowski To Showcase New Cars at Charlotte

NASCAR Cup Series teams will hold another round of Next Gen tests at Charlotte Motor Speedway on November 17-18. Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski will use the opportunity to show off their new rides for the first time since joining their respective teams.

According to FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, there are several big names that will be in attendance for the organizational test. Busch will debut the No. 45 Toyota Camry while Keselowski will show off the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang. Additionally, Justin Haley and AJ Allmendinger will represent Kaulig Racing while Michael McDowell will represent Front Row Motorsports as the team’s only guaranteed driver for 2022.

The car being used in the reveal video for @roushfenway @keselowski Racing is the actual test car that will be used at Charlotte Motor Speedway this week so now we're getting a look at the most recent updates to the exhaust and rockers for the @NASCAR Next Gen car. pic.twitter.com/5oOF3N0OHs — Bozi Tatarevic (@BoziTatarevic) November 16, 2021

There will be a limit on the number of cars that will take part in the test session. NASCAR announced that one or two-car teams will have one Next Gen vehicle at the oval while three or four-car teams will have two. The teams can use multiple drivers for the organizational test, providing the entire team with opportunities to provide feedback.

Questions Remain About 1 Team at the Test

Several teams have provided information about which drivers will take part in the organizational test on November 17-18. For example, all four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers will take part in the session, per Pockrass.

Rick Ware Racing, for comparison, does not have a driver listed for the Next Gen test. The team has created questions about the 2022 driver lineup on multiple occasions, including a confirmation that team owner Rick Ware spoke to both Ryan Newman and Matt DiBenedetto.

The latest bit of intrigue occurred when RWR hyped up the countdown to the Daytona 500. The team posted a graphic but only listed two vehicle numbers instead of four. Only the No. 15 and No. 51 were present. The team added the caption, “Just in case anyone was wondering, we’re just going to leave this right here.”

The RWR entry will mark a new era for the team as it debuts the Ford Mustang built with assistance from Stewart-Haas Racing. The vehicle will also feature an engine from Roush-Yates as part of a new alliance for 2022.

Ty Dillon Will Get Even More Laps With GMS Racing

GMS Racing, a championship-winning Camping World Truck Series team, announced on October 10 that Ty Dillon will be the team’s driver for its Cup Series debut in 2022. He will drive the No. 94 Chevrolet Camaro while competing for wins and a spot in the playoffs.

The day after the announcement, Dillon headed to the Charlotte Roval for his first laps in the No. 94. He joined a multitude of drivers taking laps around the road course and gained some crucial knowledge about the Next Gen car during a two-day test.

“It was a lot of fun getting to drive the new Camaro,” Dillon said on October 12, courtesy of GMS Racing. “These things are really fast so you can be really aggressive driving. We got a lot of information.”

Dillon will now return to the stock car for another round of tests. This time he will take laps around the oval while joining his brother, Austin Dillon, and multiple other Cup Series drivers that have taken part in the other Next Gen tests.

