Kurt Busch Steps In for Brexton as Kyle Busch’s Absence Looms Over Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Busch family continues to lean on racing as it works through the loss of NASCAR champion Kyle Busch. Just weeks after Kyle’s death on May 21, 2026, his older brother, Kurt Busch, was seen supporting and mentoring 11-year-old Brexton Busch during a Young Lions division race at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Cook Out Summer Shootout.

Kyle Busch died at age 41 after complications from severe bacterial pneumonia that progressed to sepsis. His passing shocked the NASCAR community and left a lasting impact on his family, including wife Samantha, son Brexton, and daughter Lennix. Kyle’s career included 234 national series victories and two NASCAR Cup Series championships, making him one of the most successful drivers in the sport’s history.

As the family continues to honor his legacy, Brexton has returned to the racetrack, the place where he spent countless hours learning from his father.

Kurt Busch Supports Brexton Busch at Charlotte Motor Speedway

During a recent race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kurt Busch was seen cheering on his nephew from the sidelines. An Instagram story captured the moment as Brexton competed in the Young Lions division.

“Go get them, Brex,” Kurt shouted while watching the young driver race around the track.

Brexton delivered a solid performance and finished sixth in a competitive field. The result marked another step forward for the young racer as he continues competing after the loss of his father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brexton Busch (@brextonbusch)

The moment highlighted Kurt’s growing role in Brexton’s racing journey. Kyle was deeply involved in coaching his son and helping him develop as a driver. Now, Kurt appears ready to continue that family tradition.

Kyle Busch Legacy Continues Through Brexton Busch

Kyle Busch built a reputation not only as a champion driver but also as a dedicated father. He regularly worked with Brexton, offering racing advice and helping him understand the technical side of the sport.

Following Kyle’s passing, Kurt shared an emotional tribute reflecting on their lifelong bond.

“Finding a silver lining, I reflect back on the days Kyle and I raced anything we could get our hands on. From big wheels to competing on the biggest stages in motorsports, we were more than just fierce competitors. We pushed each other, challenged each other, and learned from each other,” Kurt wrote.

He continued: “Kyle, your passion, determination, and love for your family inspired everyone who knew you. No trophy, championship, or accomplishment could ever measure the impact you had on my life and on so many others. I will forever be grateful for the memories we made, the lessons you taught me, and the brotherhood we shared. My heart is broken, but I know your spirit will always ride with me. Rest easy, little brother.”

Those words reflected the close relationship the brothers shared throughout their racing careers.

NASCAR Family Rallies Around Brexton Busch

Support for the Busch family has extended throughout the NASCAR garage. Drivers, teams, and fans have paid tribute to Kyle in the weeks since his passing.

One of the most emotional moments came when Brexton’s grandfather, Tom Busch, led a tribute lap in one of Kyle’s race cars. The field followed in a missing-man formation to honor the late champion.

As Brexton continues racing, he carries forward a family legacy that spans generations. With Kurt Busch offering guidance and support, the next chapter of the Busch racing story is already taking shape at Charlotte Motor Speedway and beyond.

For the Busch family, racing remains more than a sport. It remains a connection to Kyle Busch, whose influence is felt every time Brexton climbs into a race car.