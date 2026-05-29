NASCAR Team Hit With Penalties After Charlotte Motor Speedway Setback

NASCAR penalties became a major talking point after a busy and eventful weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. NASCAR announced disciplinary action against the teams of Katherine Legge and Ross Chastain following separate wheel and tire violations during race weekend. The penalties came after incidents in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

NASCAR said the violations involved wheel and tire security, an area the sanctioning body continues to monitor closely because of its importance to safety. While neither driver received a personal penalty, multiple crew members were suspended and one team was fined.

The rulings followed a weekend that featured victories, weather delays, and one of the most ambitious challenges in motorsports as Katherine Legge competed in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600.

NASCAR Penalties Hit Katherine Legge’s Team After Wheel Comes Off

The most serious NASCAR penalties from the Cup Series involved Katherine Legge and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet.

During Stage 3 of the Coca-Cola 600, Legge’s right-front wheel detached from the car as she headed toward pit road. The incident occurred shortly after Lap 200 and prompted a caution as the loose tire rolled across the track.

As a result, NASCAR suspended jack man Ian Schulz and tire changer Deiontae Jones for the next two Cup Series races. Both crew members will miss events at Nashville Superspeedway and Michigan International Speedway.

The penalties were issued under NASCAR Rule Book Sections 8.8.10.4.A and D, which cover improper tire and wheel installation that results in a wheel separating during competition.

The ruling added another challenge to a difficult weekend for Legge. She became the first woman to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Her Indianapolis 500 ended in a crash on Lap 18, but she traveled to Charlotte and completed the Cup race, finishing 31st.

After the race, Legge described her day as a “calamity of errors” while expressing gratitude for completing the 600-mile event.

NASCAR Penalties Also Follow Ross Chastain’s Charlotte Victory

More NASCAR penalties were announced in the Xfinity Series after Ross Chastain’s race-winning performance at Charlotte.

Chastain drove the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to victory in Saturday’s rain-shortened event. He led 28 laps, won Stage 2, and secured his first Xfinity Series win of the 2026 season.

However, post-race inspection found multiple loose or missing lug nuts on the winning car.

NASCAR suspended crew member Michael Roberts for one race and fined the team $5,000. Roberts will serve the suspension through the June 13 race weekend at Pocono Raceway.

The penalties were imposed according to Sections 8.8.10.4a and 10.5.2.5g of the NASCAR Rule Book.

Although the win remained official, the sanctions created an unwanted setback for a team that had celebrated a strong result during a weather-affected race weekend.

NASCAR Safety Rules Remain a Major Focus

These NASCAR penalties highlight the sport’s continued focus on safety and proper pit-road execution.

Loose wheels and unsecured lug nuts can create dangerous situations for drivers, crew members, and fans. NASCAR has consistently enforced rules related to wheel installation to reduce those risks during races.

Neither Legge nor Chastain lost points, and neither driver received a suspension. Instead, the penalties targeted the crew members responsible for wheel and tire service.

The Charlotte weekend delivered both success and frustration. Daniel Suarez captured victory in the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600, while Chastain celebrated an Xfinity Series win. At the same time, the penalties forced two teams to make immediate adjustments before upcoming races.

With NASCAR moving on to Nashville, both organizations must find replacements for the suspended crew members. NASCAR’s actions show that wheel-and-tire violations remain a priority, and teams will face close scrutiny as the season continues.