Kyle Busch & Dale Earnhardt Jr. Have a Plan To Unite Their Fans

The fans of Kyle Busch and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have never seen eye-to-eye, especially after some on-track incidents and some strong comments during interviews. Now the two drivers have a plan to unite the NASCAR fans through a unique collaboration.

Earnhardt and Busch unveiled their plan during an appearance on the May 25 episode of Greg Olsen’s “Youth, Inc.” podcast. They explained that the two fanbases have been at odds since an on-track incident at Richmond Raceway in 2008. Some have moved past the conflict, but the two drivers want to further bridge the gap by combining their signature beverages.

This episode is as special as they come! You won't want to miss this one 🏎️🏁 𝗗𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘁 𝗝𝗿.

𝗞𝘆𝗹𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗰𝗵.

𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗴 𝗢𝗹𝘀𝗲𝗻. 🎙️: https://t.co/XxEmEFZdl0 pic.twitter.com/KpaLbWUVWH — Youth Inc with Greg Olsen 🎙️ (@YouthInc) May 25, 2022

“So I have a vodka drink, and he has Rowdy Energy,” Earnhardt said during the episode. “His energy drink is doing really well. Our vodka drink’s trying to get off the ground, and we are thinking about some ready-to-drinks. Put them in a can.”

“Our fanbases are not well aligned,” Earnhardt said as some context. “Me and Kyle have a bit of a history on the race track but have since become pretty good buds. But our fanbases are still having a hard time figuring out how to be in the same room together.”

Busch & Earnhardt Have Branched Out With Business Opportunities

Busch and Earnhardt both have their reputations as drivers. That’s what they are known for, and Earnhardt has already secured his spot in the Hall of Fame based on his NASCAR career. Busch is well on his way with the most wins among active drivers and two Cup Series championships.

Driving aside, the two men have branched out with their respective business opportunities. Busch started Rowdy Energy from scratch, which has quickly grown into a force in the energy drink space. He has multiple product lines, and he sponsors a variety of influencers.

Earnhardt, for comparison, has a deal with Sugarlands Distilling Co. He and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, joined forces with the company in 2021 to create Dale and Amy’s Electric Orange Sippin’ Cream. They then expanded this deal in 2022 to create High Rock Vodka, which is 88 proof as a reference to Earnhardt’s number.

Busch & Earnhardt Put Aside Their Differences Years Ago

The two drivers first truly butted heads during the 2008 race at Richmond Raceway. They were racing for the lead when Busch lost control and spun Earnhardt. This followed an incident from the previous season when Earnhardt wrecked Busch at Kansas Speedway, but the 2008 incident was even more intense considering that one driver had replaced the other at Hendrick Motorsports.

The incident at Richmond led to some significant conflict, but the two drivers put it aside during a sitdown. They recorded an episode of “The Dale Jr. Download” in 2018 and discussed their wreck and the longstanding feud that took over NASCAR.

Busch showed up for the podcast episode with some gifts. He brought in donuts and beer, which Earnhardt and co-host Mike Davis gladly accepted. The driver of the No. 18 then sat down for the first in-depth conversation about the rivalry, in which he and Earnhardt provided their sides of the story and buried the hatchet.

