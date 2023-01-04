Kyle Busch Documentary Set for Streaming Release

Back in 2022, Kyle Busch’s life took center stage for a documentary. “Rowdy” had a limited release at the time, but now it will head to a new platform.

According to an announcement on January 4, “Rowdy” will head to Freevee, the ad-supported streaming service owned by Amazon. This free platform, which previously used the name IMDB TV, hosts a large number of original and licensed programming. This includes “Bosch: Legacy” and “Leverage: Redemption.”

.@kylebusch's story will push you to the edge of your driver's seat! Stream #Rowdy on Freevee February 3 🏎 pic.twitter.com/3pAKnvTNBn — Amazon Freevee (@AmazonFreevee) January 4, 2023

“Rowdy” will be the latest project that joins the streaming platform, and it will provide an in-depth look at Kyle Busch’s NASCAR Cup Series career. The documentary will become available on Friday, February 3. This timing is fitting considering that the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum will take place on February 4-5.

Freevee is available directly on Fire TV, Fire Tablets, and within the Prime Video app. The streaming service is also available as an app on Roku; iPhone; iPad; Android mobile devices; Samsung smart TVs (2017-2021 models); Apple TV 4K; Apple TV HD; Comcast’s Xfinity Flex; Xfinity X1; Chromecast with Google TV; NVIDIA SHIELD and other Android TV devices; Xbox One; Xbox Series X|S; PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles; and LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models).

‘Rowdy’ Covers a Variety of Storylines From Busch’s Career

There have been many NASCAR fans waiting to watch “Rowdy” since it was first announced back in May 2022. The documentary had a limited run in theaters and a worldwide premiere in Nashville, but it did not reach several other markets.

One reason why there were so many people wanting to watch “Rowdy” is the number of storylines covered. Busch has been full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2005, and he has achieved a staggering amount while becoming one of the most polarizing figures in the sport.

The teaser trailer released in 2022 provided a look at some of the prominent moments from the documentary. One of the biggest was the 2015 season in which he missed 11 races after breaking his leg and his foot in an Xfinity Series race. Busch later returned from this injury after extensive rehab, won five races, and captured the Cup Series championship.

“ROWDY is an incredible comeback story of perseverance, grit, and overcoming improbable odds,” said Chance Wright, Executive Producer of ROWDY, in a 2022 press release. “Peeling back the curtain shows the truth in athleticism in NASCAR and Kyle. Hardcore fans of NASCAR will get as much out of this as the person who has never seen a race.”

The original trailer also revealed some of the industry members that will be part of the documentary. FOX Sports reporter Jamie Little, Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick, Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Samantha Busch, and Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon were all on this list.

Busch’s Story Continues With Some Changes

Putting “Rowdy” on a streaming platform right before the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum is a fitting choice in that it will help prepare fans for the 2023 season. It will also serve as the setup for Busch’s latest chapter.

The two-time Cup Series champion will once again be the center of attention during the 2023 season. This time, it will be due to him joining Richard Childress Racing and taking over the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro after 15 seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch’s first season with RCR will begin with the Busch Light Clash, and it will continue with the Daytona 500 and the rest of the 36 points-paying races. He will continue to pursue more wins and his third Cup Series championship. If he can check off these goals, he will create questions about a potential “Rowdy” sequel.