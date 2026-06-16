Kyle Busch Estate Filing Reveals Who Inherits His Property

New court filings have revealed who is set to inherit Kyle Busch’s property, shedding light on how the late NASCAR superstar structured his estate and distributed his assets.

The documents obtained by TMZ Sports provide the most detailed public picture yet of Busch’s estate, addressing one of the biggest questions to emerge following his death: namely, who will ultimately receive his wealth and property.

According to the documents examined by TMZ, Busch left all of his personal property including clothing, jewelry, and similar effects to his widow, Samantha Busch. The petition, filed in a North Carolina probate court, attaches Busch’s will and asks the court to formally open administration of the estate. The “property” designation does not appear to include Busch’s considerable real estate holdings, though further details had yet to emerge.

The same filing seeks to install Clifton Homesley as executor. Homesley, a Lake Norman-area attorney, previously represented Busch and sits on the board of the couple’s Bundle of Joy Foundation. The paperwork also notes there is no claim for wrongful death to be filed.

Kyle Busch’s Will Names Wife Samantha Busch

The personal-property bequest is the only specific distribution spelled out in the records made public so far. How the rest of the estate is divided and what provisions exist for the couple’s two children, 11-year-old Brexton and 4-year-old Lennix, has not been publicly disclosed.

Probate remains in its early stages. No inventory, appraisal, or formal valuation has been entered, meaning the full size of the estate is not yet a matter of public record. Those figures will surface as the case moves through the North Carolina courts.

Busch entered probate as one of the wealthiest figures in his sport. Grey Journal pegged his fortune at roughly $80 million, built across two decades of race winnings, salary, and sponsorships.

Kyle Busch’s Estate and NASCAR Fortune

The assets attached to his name include the family’s lakefront mansion on Lake Norman, a roughly 15,000-square-foot home Busch bought in 2012 for $7.5 million and recently valued in the $11 million to $13 million range. There is a separate 35-acre barndominium retreat in Cleveland, North Carolina, a custom property the family had listed for $4.5 million before his death.

Busch also walked away with a substantial cash position in 2023, when he sold his Truck Series operation, Kyle Busch Motorsports, to Spire Motorsports in a deal reported near $25 million.

Early in 2026, he and Samantha settled a lawsuit against Pacific Life Insurance Company for a reported $8.5 million, resolving a dispute over life insurance policies the couple said were misrepresented. Any remaining proceeds from those deals feed into the estate now headed to probate.

Busch died on May 21, 2026, at age 41 in North Carolina. He had been hospitalized with what his team called a severe illness, then collapsed during a simulator session before he was scheduled to run the Coca-Cola 600.

“The medical evaluation provided to the Busch family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications,” the family said in a statement, according to ESPN.

On the track, the driver known as “Rowdy” won 63 Cup Series races, ninth on the all-time list, and a record 234 across NASCAR’s three national touring series. Two of those Cup seasons ended with championships. Richard Childress Racing has retired his No. 8 until Brexton is old enough to climb behind the wheel.