Kyle Busch Explains NASCAR Xfinity Series Return

Kyle Busch came out of retirement ahead of the 2023 NASCAR season and added some Xfinity Series starts to his schedule. Now, he has explained why he made this move.

Busch provided insight into his decision during Daytona 500 Media Day. He shut down the notion that this was driven by sponsors or that he just wanted some easy wins. Instead, Busch explained that his relationship with Kaulig Racing was the biggest factor.

“Actually, it was just the relationship that I grew over the time in which I was talking to other teams and things like that through last year,” Busch said. “Talking with Chris Rice and Matt Kaulig especially and the relationship that we developed and the communication and things that we had over that timeframe.

“When it came down to decision time and I had to let everybody know who wasn’t the choice for going Cup racing with, I told them that I would still love to drive for them and have a chance to go race his cars. It just wouldn’t be on Sunday.”

Busch Sees Greatness on the Horizon

There were multiple teams rumored to be in the Busch mix prior to him joining Richard Childress Racing. So why did he decide to work with Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series?

The relationship part was one factor. Though Busch also explained that he sees a bright future for the young team. He indicated that Kaulig Racing could be another juggernaut in NASCAR.

“They were gracious enough to let me run in their Xfinity program and I would love to go over there and help those guys out,” Busch continued. “I feel like they are really, really, really close and right on the brink of a force to be reckoned with in the Xfinity Series and I would love to help carry that torch to the next level.”

Kaulig Racing has already achieved success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team has 19 career Xfinity Series wins split between such drivers as Justin Haley, AJ Allmendinger, Jeb Burton, and Ross Chastain. Allmendinger also won the regular-season championship in both 2021 and 2022.

Busch Will Join Forces With a Revamped Lineup

Busch is only allowed to make five starts with Kaulig Racing due to his extensive experience in the Cup Series and his role as a full-time driver. Though he will focus on tracks where he has several wins and dozens of starts.

Busch’s schedule will include Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4, Phoenix Raceway on March 11, Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27, Watkins Glen International on August 19, and Darlington Raceway on September 2.

When Busch climbs into the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro, he will join forces with two drivers with whom he is quite familiar. Daniel Hemric, a former teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, will control the No. 11 for the second consecutive season.

Chandler Smith, who delivered five wins to Busch’s Truck Series team, will make his full-time debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He will control the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro while pursuing wins and Rookie of the Year honors.