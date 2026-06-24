Kyle Busch’s Name Appeared on a Winners List Weeks After His Death

Nearly five weeks after NASCAR lost one of its biggest stars, Kyle Busch’s name unexpectedly returned to the headlines this week.

The reason had nothing to do with racing.

Instead, Busch’s name appeared among the winners of Maine’s annual moose permit lottery, creating a surprising and emotional moment for NASCAR fans who continue to mourn the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

While the story initially sounded almost impossible to believe, Maine officials confirmed that Busch’s name was selected during the state’s annual drawing for moose hunting permits.

The unusual twist quickly drew attention because Busch died on May 21 at age 41 after a battle with severe pneumonia that progressed to sepsis.

Why Kyle Busch’s Name Appeared on Maine’s Winners List

According to Maine wildlife officials, Busch’s name was among those selected in this year’s moose permit lottery.

The permit drawing takes place annually and attracts thousands of applicants hoping to receive one of the state’s coveted moose hunting permits.

Busch’s application reportedly remained active in the system when the drawing occurred, resulting in his name being selected despite his death weeks earlier.

Officials indicated the situation was the result of timing and administrative procedures rather than any issue with the lottery itself.

According to local reports, Maine law allows a permit awarded under circumstances like this to be transferred to a family member.

While the permit itself will not go unused, the appearance of Busch’s name on the winners list created one of the most unexpected NASCAR-related headlines since his passing.

A Strange Reminder of Kyle Busch’s Reach Beyond NASCAR

For Maine officials, it was simply another permit drawing.

For NASCAR fans, it became something else entirely.

Busch built one of the most accomplished careers in stock car racing history, winning championships across NASCAR’s national series and becoming one of the sport’s most recognizable figures.

He also had ties to Maine, having raced at Oxford Plains Speedway during his career.

That history gave the story an added layer of significance.

In the weeks since Busch’s death, fans have shared memories of his racing accomplishments, his impact on the sport and the legacy he leaves behind through his family and countless supporters.

This week’s unexpected lottery result offered another reminder of just how far his name continues to reach.

The story has little to do with racing results or championship standings. Yet it resonated because it served as an unlikely postscript to a life that touched millions of fans.

For most people, the Maine moose permit lottery is a local annual event.

For NASCAR fans, it unexpectedly became a Kyle Busch story.

And weeks after his death, Busch’s name appeared on a winners list one more time.