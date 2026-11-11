Kyle Larson Calls Out Daughter During NASCAR Championship Speech: ‘I’m Still Waiting on Your Apology’

Kyle Larson has three NASCAR Cup Series championships, but apparently, that’s still not enough to impress everyone in his household.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the stage at the 2026 NASCAR Awards in Miami to celebrate his latest championship Tuesday night. Before thanking his team or reflecting on the season, however, Larson had some unfinished business with his daughter, Audrey.

“Audrey, I want you to pay attention right here,” Larson began. “Before I get going, I have to acknowledge my toughest critic: my daughter, Audrey.”

He then revealed what she had told him earlier in the season.

“A while back, you told me I sucked at NASCAR. And I want you to know that I took that personally, so I went out and won the championship.”

Larson wasn’t finished.

“I’m still waiting on your apology, by the way.”

It was a fitting opening for a driver celebrating his third Cup Series title. Larson had endured his share of frustrating weekends in 2026, but he ultimately had the last laugh, including at home.

Kyle Larson’s Kids Steal the Show at NASCAR Awards

The family humor continued when Larson turned his attention to his wife, Katelyn, and the many responsibilities she handles while raising their three children, Owen, Audrey and Cooper.

“Most people know you as my wife or shotgun sweetie,” Larson said. “But when it comes to the kids’ racing, you’re also their team principal, motor home driver, videographer and driver coach.”

He joked that her coaching doesn’t end with the children.

“And trust me, the driver coaching does not stop with the kids. I get plenty of feedback after my races too, whether I ask for it or not. I love you.”

Then came a moment that briefly stole the spotlight from the champion himself.

As Larson addressed his children, Audrey attempted to take a phone away from her younger brother, Cooper. The 3-year-old responded by swatting at his sister, with the exchange unfolding in view of the cameras.

The audience burst into laughter. Audrey playfully swatted back, and Larson couldn’t help laughing from the stage.

It was the kind of unscripted family moment that made an already personal speech even more memorable.

Larson Shares a Message With His Children After Third NASCAR Title

Beyond the jokes, Larson wanted his children to understand something about the championship they had watched him earn.

“This year, you got to see how hard racing is,” he told them.

“There were plenty of weekends where nothing your dad did seemed to work, and I know Audrey had a few things to say about that.”

But Larson hoped they had learned something from watching him work through those struggles.

“I hope you also saw how rewarding it can be when you put in the time and dedicate yourself to your craft,” he said. “Whatever you decide to chase, chase it like that.”

He closed the message with one more nod to Katelyn.

“And always listen to your driver coach, trust me. She’s always right.”

For all the trophies Larson has collected, his championship speech offered a reminder that some of his toughest critics, biggest supporters and funniest moments are waiting for him at home.