Who Are Kyle Larson’s Kids? Meet Owen, Audrey and Cooper

Kyle Larson has three NASCAR Cup Series championships to his name, but some of his favorite moments have come after the racing is over, when he gets to celebrate with his children.

The Hendrick Motorsports star captured his third Cup Series title Sunday, Nov. 8, at Homestead-Miami Speedway, adding to his championships in 2021 and 2025.

Larson and his wife, Katelyn Sweet Larson, have three children: sons Owen and Cooper and daughter Audrey. All three have grown up around racetracks, shared in their father’s championship celebrations and become familiar faces to NASCAR fans.

Here’s what to know about Kyle Larson’s children and the family behind the three-time champion.

How Many Kids Does Kyle Larson Have?

Kyle Larson and his wife, Katelyn, have three children:

Owen Miyata Larson: Born Dec. 22, 2014, he is 11 years old.

Audrey Layne Larson: Born May 7, 2018, she is 8 years old.

Cooper Donald Larson: Born Dec. 31, 2022, he is 3 years old.

Following Larson’s 2025 championship, all three children joined their father inside his race car for a celebratory ride. It was an especially memorable experience for Cooper, who had never been inside the car before.

In a November 2025 interview with FOX Sports, Larson admitted he wasn’t sure how his youngest son would handle the experience.

“Yeah, I thought so, but I didn’t know about Cooper. He’s never been in it before, so I didn’t want to scare him or anything like firing the engine up. But he handled it good. So that was cool.”

Who Is Kyle Larson’s Oldest Son, Owen?

Owen Miyata Larson is Kyle and Katelyn’s oldest child. Born Dec. 22, 2014, he has already begun following his father’s footsteps into motorsports.

Owen has competed in Outlaw Kart and junior sprint car racing, earning a victory in his first junior sprint race at Coles County Speedway in 2025.

He also enjoys golf, with Larson previously praising his son’s smooth swing.

Beyond his own sporting interests, Owen has shown how much his father’s accomplishments mean to him.

After Larson’s 2025 championship, the driver recalled waking Owen before leaving for New York, only to discover his son was still thinking about the victory.

“First thing he says, ‘Dad, I still can’t believe you won the championship,'” Larson told FOX Sports.

Who Is Kyle Larson’s Daughter, Audrey?

Audrey Layne Larson, born in May 2018, is the couple’s middle child and only daughter.

Like Owen, Audrey has developed an interest in racing, competing in youth motorsports.

During a June 2026 appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys Racing” podcast, Larson was asked which of his two older children was the better racer. He leaned toward Audrey, citing her competitive nature and willingness to learn, while acknowledging Owen’s greater experience.

Audrey has also taken up ice hockey, something Larson discussed during a November 2025 FOX Sports interview.

“She’s really competitive and likes to do everything, try everything, so it’s pretty neat,” Larson said.

The Larson family has also publicly supported alopecia awareness after Audrey developed the autoimmune condition, which causes hair loss. Katelyn previously shared her daughter’s experience, and the family supported the National Alopecia Areata Foundation through a charitable T-shirt campaign.

Who Is Kyle Larson’s Youngest Son, Cooper?

Donald Cooper Larson, known as Cooper, is the youngest of the three children.

Born Dec. 31, 2022, Cooper turns 4 at the end of 2026.

Although he hasn’t followed his older siblings into organized racing, Cooper has already experienced some memorable NASCAR celebrations.

Following Larson’s 2025 championship, he joined Owen and Audrey inside their father’s race car and later posed with his siblings alongside Larson’s championship trophies.

Larson admitted he had been slightly nervous about Cooper’s first ride inside the car but was delighted by how well he handled it.

Kyle Larson on Fatherhood and Celebrating With His Children

For all of Larson’s accomplishments behind the wheel, some of his most meaningful championship memories have involved his children.

During his 2025 title celebration, Larson watched Owen hold and kiss his younger brother Cooper inside the race car, a moment he later reflected on with FOX Sports.

“He’s got a really big heart,” Larson said of Owen.

The driver has also spoken about how special it is to share these experiences with his children as they grow older and begin to appreciate what their father has accomplished.

Larson’s latest championship gives the family another milestone to celebrate. With three Cup Series titles and a growing collection of racing achievements, he has built a remarkable career behind the wheel.

For Owen, Audrey and Cooper, though, he’s also simply Dad.