New VIDEO Fuels Kyle Larson Talladega Controversy After NASCAR Ruling

Kyle Larson’s remarkable comeback victory at Talladega Superspeedway should have been the biggest talking point coming out of Sunday’s YellaWood 500. Instead, the NASCAR Cup Series winner remains at the center of a growing debate over what happened in the final moments of the race.

Now, another camera angle is giving fans something new to examine.

In-car footage from Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet has surfaced as questions continue about whether Larson crossed the double-yellow line while charging from 11th to first on the final lap.

NASCAR reviewed the finish and allowed Larson’s victory to stand, but the discussion hasn’t ended there.

Play

Ross Chastain’s In-Car Footage Adds to Kyle Larson Debate

The latest footage offers a different perspective on Larson’s last-lap charge, particularly his position near the inside boundary of the racing surface as he worked his way toward the lead.

That distinction matters. NASCAR’s double-yellow-line rule prohibits drivers from advancing their position by going below the boundary at drafting tracks such as Talladega.

The available camera angles have fueled disagreement over exactly where Larson’s left-side tires were positioned during the move. While some images have prompted questions about whether he went below the line, the footage has not conclusively established a violation.

Chastain’s perspective adds to the discussion without necessarily settling it.

For Larson, the finish delivered a dramatic victory and a major boost to his championship pursuit. For everyone dissecting the closing lap, it has become a debate over one of superspeedway racing’s most closely watched rules.

NASCAR’s Explanation Remains Under Scrutiny

NASCAR reviewed two separate concerns surrounding the finish.

The first involved whether Ricky Stenhouse Jr., William Byron and Cole Custer had deliberately backed off to help Larson reach the front. NASCAR’s review of SMT data determined that all three drivers remained at full throttle through the closing stretch.

The second concerned Larson’s position relative to the double-yellow line.

According to explanations relayed by NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck, officials determined that Larson’s left-side tires were on the yellow line rather than below it. NASCAR subsequently clarified its interpretation of what constitutes a violation, adding to the public discussion.

The result remains official, and Larson has not been penalized.

But with fresh footage circulating and fans comparing multiple angles of the same maneuver, Sunday’s finish is still drawing attention well beyond the checkered flag.

With only Martinsville and Homestead-Miami remaining in the Chase, the outcome also carries significant championship implications.