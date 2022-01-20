Liberty University Shakes Up William Byron’s 2022 Scheme

Liberty University has revealed the scheme that William Byron will use for 12 races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The design turns up the heat with some supersized flames.

The No. 24’s partner revealed the scheme on Thursday, January 20, which features some significant changes. Instead of blue and red stripes covering the rear of the stock car and flames situated only at the front, there will be massive flames that run down the entire side.

Check out the new No. 24 Liberty University Chevy @WilliamByron will drive for @TeamHendrick in 2022! Like and retweet for a chance to win a signed No. 24 camo hat! Three winners will be selected in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/JrTToyklgI — Liberty University (@LibertyU) January 20, 2022

The scheme will debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20. Byron will then use the flame theme for races at Richmond Raceway (April 3), Bristol Motor Speedway (April 17), Talladega Superspeedway (April 24), Texas Motor Speedway (May 22), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 29), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 17), Michigan International Speedway (August 7), Richmond Raceway (August 14), Kansas Speedway (September 11), Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 23), and Martinsville Speedway (October 30).

Byron will showcase this scheme as he tries to surpass his career year. He reached the playoffs again in 2021 after winning at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and he finished 10th in points after piling up a career-high 20 top-10 finishes and 12 top-fives.

Liberty University Signed a Massive Extension With Hendrick Motorsports

The 2022 schedule continues a relationship with Byron that started in 2014 when he drove Late Model stock cars and developed even further in 2018 when he was a Cup Series rookie. Liberty University will continue to serve as one of his primary partners after signing a massive extension with Hendrick Motorsports.

The championship-winning organization announced on October 15 that Liberty University had agreed to a five-year extension with the team and the No. 24 team. The announcement confirmed that Liberty University will sponsor the No. 24 for 12 races each season through 2026.

“We’re delighted to continue our work with Liberty University,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group, in a statement on October 15. “The partnership impacts so many different areas, and I believe we’re just scratching the surface of the value we’re able to deliver. We look forward to working together over the next five years to take it to the next level.”

Byron Will Debut a Self-Designed Helmet in 2022

Wild Bill @WilliamByron talking fashion with us, who knew?😅 Check out this flashy @OffAxisPaint creation! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/myhtxTgvoK — NASCAR Nation (@NASCARNation) January 19, 2022

The 2022 season will feature the new Liberty University scheme during 12 races, but that will not be the only new piece of equipment. Byron will also showcase a new helmet that he helped design.

Dylan “Mamba” Smith, a race car driver who also creates a lot of content for NASCAR, provided a look at the custom lid during NASCAR Production Days. He filmed a video for Twitter that showed off the flat black helmet that featured red, blue, yellow, and green stripes with a massive Axalta logo. Smith compared the design to something that Jeff Gordon would have used during his time in the No. 24 as Byron provided a surprising revelation.

“I didn’t think I had the rights to design them until this year,” Byron told Smith. “I was letting other people design them, and I was like, ‘they look alright, but not like what I would choose.'”

Byron explained that he helped design his new helmet and that he was into something that looked electric. The new lid meets these criteria and provides Byron with a personalized look for the upcoming Cup Series season.

