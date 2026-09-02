Lucas Oil Retires Blue NASCAR Paint Scheme In Honor Of Kyle Busch; Changes Austin Hill’s Look

Another longtime NASCAR sponsor is paying tribute to the late Kyle Busch. This time, it is one of Busch’s partners at Richard Childress Racing.

Just weeks after Joe Gibbs Racing announced M&M’s will return to sponsor Ty Gibbs at Bristol Motor Speedway, a RCR sponsor will do something quite unique.

Lucas Oil, which joined Busch at RCR in 2023, was the first sponsor to go to the winner’s circle after the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion joined the team. The duo won at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana in Busch’s second start with the Chevrolet-backed team. His blue, white and red paint scheme became one of his most iconic looks during his time at RCR, with the oil products firm staying on board for a handful of races with the No. 8 team each year.

This year, Busch had a chance to race his Lucas Oil scheme during the All-Star Race, and it happened to be the last time he ever competed. Now, in his memory, the firm is doing something unique.

What Will Lucas Oil Do?

It is extremely rare for a company that sponsors a NASCAR team to willingly change the car’s look. But Lucas Oil wants the blue scheme to always be remembered for its relationship with Busch.

That is why on Wednesday afternoon, RCR and Lucas Oil announced the blue paint scheme is being retired.

The Lucas family — Morgan Lucas, CEO of Lucas Oil, and Katie Lucas, president of Lucas Oil — spoke in the video about Busch’s contributions to their company, including how he helped design the now iconic paint scheme. But they are offering to bring back the blue scheme, if and when Brexton Busch would like to use it.

“For us, that iconic blue is the Busch family, and that’s why we’re choosing to retire the blue,” the Lucas Oil president said. “Until if and when, Brexton wants it, and we will certainly save it for him. The next iteration is the red. Lucas Oil is red, white, and blue, and so, we’ve done the blue, and we’re honored to put the red out there.”

Now, Hill will sport a brand-new No. 33 Lucas Oil Chevrolet that matches the Lucas Oil red, which will remind fans of the No. 4 Lucas Oil car in the mid-2000s.

Austin Hill’s RCR Return In 2027

Hill will be back at RCR in 2027, a move supported by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“Even if you don’t feel like he’s earned it, I think you’ve got to understand that this guy has been working in that building,” he said. “They have created a relationship of trust and value. They just like Austin Hill and you’re not gonna throw away the relationship that you have and all of the years and equity invested on the chance that you bring Josh in and it works.

“While I would’ve been happy that Josh Berry, as a Josh Berry fan, I would’ve been happy that Josh was getting an opportunity, I would’ve said, ‘Damn, I can’t believe they just cut Austin Hill. … I think they did the right thing, especially for them.”