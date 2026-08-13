M&M’s Makes NASCAR Return With Epic Kyle Busch Bristol Tribute

Joe Gibbs Racing made a surprise announcement on Thursday that will stun the sports world.

M&M’s will make a shocking return to NASCAR racing after leaving the sport at the end of the 2022 season. The late Kyle Busch’s famed M&M’s bright yellow paint scheme will be back on track with Ty Gibbs, who just won his second career race.

The No. 54 Toyota will sport the M&M’s colors at Bristol Motor Speedway, the track most associated with Busch’s success. He swept the three weekend races at Bristol twice (2010 and 2017), with eight Cup wins, nine O’Reilly Auto Parts Series wins and five Craftsman Truck Series wins at the famed short track. The unique paint scheme will have a collage of Busch’s top moments from throughout his career, too.

“This is going to be amazing to see on track at Bristol, especially with all of the photos from Kyle’s career built into the design,” Joe Gibbs Racing wrote on X.

Dale Alpern, president of Joe Gibbs Racing, wrote on LinkedIn that it is “a privilege to honor the legacy of Kyle Busch at the track he loved the most.”

Mars left the sport in 2022, which created a path for Busch to depart the team for Richard Childress Racing.

Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, won 63 Cup races, the majority of which were with Joe Gibbs Racing in a Mars-sponsored car.

Samantha Busch’s Reaction

Busch’s widow Samantha Busch was part of the planning for the special M&M’s paint scheme.

“Going back without him will be heartbreaking,” she wrote. “He should be there. But I’m so grateful to be able to tell you that those iconic M&M’S colors will be coming back to Bristol, one last time, on the 54 car. It’s a chance to honor him at a place he loved so much, surrounded by our NASCAR family and the fans who loved him too. I know Kyle would want us to be there, to keep showing up, keep racing, and keep carrying his legacy forward.

“Bristol was always one of Kyle’s favorite tracks. He loved racing under the lights, found so much success there, and the iconic M&M’S car holds some of the best memories of his career and our life together.”

“We hope you’ll join us at Bristol as we celebrate Kyle, the incredible legacy he left behind, and the love he had for racing that will always be a part of our family. ❤️🏁”

Ty Gibbs’ 2026 NASCAR Season

Gibbs is having his most successful season since joining the NASCAR Cup Series as Busch’s replacement at Joe Gibbs Racing.

After three winless seasons, Gibbs is having a breakout season with Joe Gibbs Racing. He had previously come close to winning a handful of races, but made a breakthrough early in 2026. He won his first Cup race at Busch’s best track, Bristol, in what was an emotional day for all of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Gibbs’ second victory at Iowa this past weekend showed he is now a championship threat with the No. 54 team.

With the two wins, 10 top fives and 15 top 10s, he now sits second in the standings behind teammate Denny Hamlin. His 11.6 average finish is also his best since joining the Cup Series by approximately six positions.

The Mars/M&M’s comeback scheme will surely be a fan favorite, as well.