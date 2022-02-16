McDonald’s Announces Historic Collaboration With 23XI Racing

McDonald’s and 23XI Racing are kicking off the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season with a historic move. They have joined forces for the restaurant chain’s first-ever merch collaboration that combines lifestyle and motorsports.

The two companies announced the move on February 16. The collection will be available on the 23XI Racing shop on Fanatics starting on February 18 and it will feature 10 items. Some examples are a custom bomber jacket, limited edition t-shirts, basketball shorts, and tearaway snap up pants. Proceeds from the collection will provide support for the 23XI Speed Institute – 23XI Racing’s development program focused on DEI efforts in the motorsports industry.

Bubba Wallace, the driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry, actually teased the collaboration on February 15. He tweeted out a photo of him and Amanda Carter wearing some custom McDonald’s/23XI Racing jackets, one of which featured a classic Golden Arches logo. Wallace did not provide any details about the photo; he just used the eyes emoji to create intrigue.

“For years, racing culture has had a presence in streetwear culture. Growing up, I remember how cool it was to rock a racing jacket with all the different patches and designs, so I was more than happy to model this collection,” Wallace said in a statement. “My favorite piece is the bomber jacket — I love how authentic it looks and it has a unique McDonald’s feature that I know fry enthusiasts, like me, will be particularly excited about.”

McDonald’s Also Unveiled Wallace’s Brand-New Scheme

The collaboration is not the only major update from 23XI Racing and McDonald’s. The two companies also revealed the scheme that Wallace will use during the Daytona 500 and for — potentially — multiple other races as part of an expanded partnership.

This updated Gen 7 scheme features the white, red, and yellow colors, but there are some noticeable differences. Specifically, the No. 23 now has products as part of the design. There is a Big Mac and an order of fries sitting next to the Dr. Pepper and DoorDash associate partner logos.

Shortly after McDonald’s revealed the new scheme, Wallace climbed behind the wheel. He took control of the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD for two practice sessions, one of which took place under the lights. He took part in some pack racing with his fellow Toyota drivers and posted the seventh-fastest lap time at 47.081 seconds at 191.160 mph during the first session.

The Scheme Will Hit the Track Several Times Ahead of the Daytona 500

The practice sessions were only the start of the packed schedule for Wallace and the No. 23 team. The stock car will also hit the track for events leading into the weekend. The list includes qualifying for the pole award on February 16, the Bluegreen Vacation Duel races on February 17, and a final practice session on February 18.

The biggest event of the weekend will be the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 20 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX). Wallace will line up on the starting grid in the updated No. 23 McDonald’s Toyota Camry TRD and strive to surpass his career-best finish of second place in 2018 when he drove for Richard Petty Motorsports.

Wallace has nine starts at Daytona International Speedway in his Cup Series career, four in the Daytona 500, with an average finish of 13.7. He has three top-five finishes at the track, including runner-ups in the 2018 Daytona 500 and the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

