Mike Joy Explains His Approach for NASCAR on FOX Booth

Mike Joy has covered NASCAR for decades while working with numerous analysts. Now he has detailed his approach to the booth and how to lead a successful broadcast.

Joy has worked with some of the biggest personalities in NASCAR, such as Clint Bowyer, Darrell Waltrip, Larry McReynolds, and Michael Waltrip. He has also had such guests as Kenny Wallace and Tony Stewart that have stepped in for some time in the booth. It could be easy for Joy to try to force his way into the conversation, but he chooses to take a step back and focus on serving as the conduit for information.

Memorable Moments of the 2022 NASCAR Season (according to @bobpockrass). “Some honorable mentions that didn’t make this list: Joey Logano turns William Byron to win at Darlington, Chris Buescher uninjured in a wild Charlotte flip and a crazy finish at COTA.” pic.twitter.com/i7SW92Sl1R — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) December 14, 2022

“Sometimes you just have to wind them up and let them go,” Joy told Heavy. “And that’s great. That’s great. Something Larry King often said — the talk show host. And I believe it’s attributed to Mark Twain. ‘I never learned anything when I was talking.’ And I try to take that into every telecast and lead with it.

“There’s always somebody wound up and ready to go with something else to add or some different direction to bring the telecast in. … People want to hear from them. They want to hear… there’s a lot of things that I could tell you, but you want to hear it from the fellow who’s done it and who’s been there and done that and won that. And I’m sensitive to that.”

Joy & Other Broadcasters Have an Important Job

Conveying information is only one part of the role that Joy plays each week when he is in the booth. He also has another very important job in that he needs to get people to continue watching NASCAR.

There are numerous sports that fans can choose to watch each week. They can tune in for the IndyCar Series and the NFL among other options. NASCAR is not the only thing on, and Joy recognizes that. He also knows that play-by-play and analysis will be significant factors in determining whether fans continue to pay attention.

“My job is to fold it all together so that the viewer leaves thinking that he’s been informed, educated a little, and entertained number one,” Joy added. “Because nobody has to watch racing on Sunday. It’s great that people do, it’s great that millions of people tune into this sport. We’ve got to give them a reason.

“And this is not just for TV play-by-play guys but even public address announcers. I tell anybody doing public address, your number one job, number one, is to make sure when every fan walks out that gate, they are committed to come back next week. That’s the job and it applies to the TV set as well as it does that grandstand seat.”

There Is a Science to Getting Quality Analysis

Balancing the various personalities, conveying accurate information, and keeping viewers engaged are all key parts of Joy’s job. They all play a crucial role in making a successful broadcast for FOX.

Having these parts is one thing, but there is also a science to putting them all together. How does Joy know which analyst can provide the best answer, and does his approach vary if he’s talking to Matt Kenseth, Larry McReynolds, or Clint Bowyer?

Knowing the right analyst that can answer important questions takes time and reps. Getting the best answer is actually more straightforward. Joy has learned throughout his career that there is a solid approach he can use when seeking information.

“You know, I don’t like the three-part question to the driver in Victory Lane or after because you confuse him,” Joy explained. “‘Will tell me this and this and this? And oh, by the way, that.’ ‘Wait a minute, where do you want me to start?’ For me, the best question is the question that gets the best answer, because that’s what the viewer is looking for.

“Dick Berggren — who’s a great friend and mentor. We worked a lot together both in the pits together and in the booth. And Dick and I developed a thing that Steve Byrne shared, where in crisis situations, the very best question is, ‘What happened?’ Because that’s not a question that can be blown off or done with a one or two-word answer. It requires an explanation. And sometimes that’s all the question needs to be.”

Joy will continue to use this approach as he takes on another season covering NASCAR. Some of the analysts will change as FOX once again uses a rotating third chair, but Joy will still be able to get the best out of Bowyer and these guests with this approach.