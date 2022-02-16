M&M’s Launches Promotion to Celebrate Final Year in NASCAR

M&M’s will begin its final season in NASCAR on February 20 with the Daytona 500. The longtime sponsor is celebrating the start of its last run by launching a promotion to create a fan-centric mosaic scheme for Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.

NASCAR fans interested in participating in the unique promotion can do so on Twitter. They will submit their photos while tagging @mmschocolate and using the hashtags #MMSFANCAR #Sweepstakes. The M&M’s brand will take these photos and use them to create a unique mosaic that will become a scheme for the No. 18 Toyota Camry.

According to the press release, this unique promotion, which celebrates associates and fans, will remain open until August 25, just before the Coke Zero Sugar 400 that ends the regular season. The mosaic scheme will then debut at some point during the playoffs.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

The fans that participate in the promotion will have the opportunity to potentially make their debut during a Cup Series race. They will also be eligible for a monthly drawing to win an M&M’s Racing diecast or a mini helmet autographed by Busch.

“Mars has been connected to many incredible moments in NASCAR history, which is why the last 32 years have been exceptionally special to us,” said Anton Vincent, President of Mars Wrigley North America, in a statement. “As we continue to evolve our M&M’S brand and live our purpose of creating a world where everyone feels they belong, we are honored to be able to use our final season to bring happiness and more smiles to our Mars Associates and fans, celebrating those who truly make this sport so incredible. We are thrilled to bring the fan-inspired legacy car to life later this season along with Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing.”

Busch Will Showcase Another M&M’s Scheme at Daytona

While the mosaic scheme will debut at some point during the playoffs, Busch will showcase some other M&M’s schemes during his final season with the partner. This trend will start with the Daytona 500 and will continue with some special designs throughout the year.

M&M’s Racing showed off the Gen 7 Toyota Camry that Busch will use as he pursues his first Daytona 500 victory. The car features a yellow base with the popular animated characters on both sides and massive lentils on the hood.

The Daytona 500 scheme will be the first of many as Busch celebrates the final year of his partnership that featured numerous trips to Victory Lane, two Cup Series championships, and 17 consecutive seasons with at least one win. Now he can potentially win another race with an M&M’s scheme and tie Richard Petty’s all-time mark of 18 consecutive seasons with a win.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have M&M’S as a partner for the last 15 years and my friendship with the Mars family will be something that will last a lifetime,” Busch said in a statement. “We’ve created so many lasting memories, including two NASCAR Cup Series Championships. I am grateful that we are using this year to bring together the fans who have made this partnership so meaningful. I can’t wait to see how this car turns out.”

Busch Showcased Speed During Daytona 500 Practice

The defending #DAYTONA500 champion comes out strong in first practice. 👇 pic.twitter.com/u2VlqBsf87 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 15, 2022

The two-time Cup Series champion showed off his M&M’s scheme during the trip to Daytona International Speedway. He kicked off Speedweeks with two practice sessions on Tuesday, February 15, and showed solid speed.

Busch was one of five Toyota drivers to crack the top-10 in lap times during the first of two practice sessions. He posted the 10th-best time of 47.089 seconds at 191.127 mph, just behind his brother Kurt. Martin Truex Jr. (sixth), Bubba Wallace (seventh), and Denny Hamlin (eighth) rounded out the list of Toyota drivers.

The only drivers faster than the five members of the Toyota Racing Development family were all in control of Ford Mustangs. Defending Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell posted the fastest time at 46.696 seconds. David Ragan (46.713), Todd Gilliland (46.717), Brad Keselowski (46.729), and Chris Buescher (46.736) all finished inside of the top-five.

READ NEXT: New Driver Set to Make Xfinity Debut With Joe Gibbs, Drive No. 18 Car