Myron Mixon Highlights Special Crossover Between NASCAR & BBQ

The NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Kansas Speedway featured a new “trophy” in the form of freshly-smoked beef ribs and a custom smoker. This could be viewed as out of the blue, but it actually highlights the crossover between NASCAR fans and barbecue enthusiasts.

“Everybody loves racing. That’s my demographic,” said Myron Mixon, five-time world champion pitmaster. “That’s barbecue’s demographic. I mean, people love to be outside. They love the camaraderie of being with friends and family. So they’re here.

“These people are the ones who not only watch racing, they watch the barbecue shows. They love to barbecue at home, and we have done great with it. We’ve been here two days before [the AdventHealth 400], and I’ve been cooking for them, handing out food. And I appreciate every one of them.”

To Mixon’s point, there were dozens of NASCAR fans that stood around at Kansas Speedway watching him smoke the ribs for the race winner during the pre-race festivities. They didn’t head out to the starting grid to see the Cup Series cars. They just asked for photographs, voiced their appreciation for the “BBQ Pitmasters” show, and took in the smells that have become commonplace at tracks around the country.

Mixon Has His Own History With NASCAR

Bringing Mixon back to Kansas Speedway is a fitting decision for multiple reasons. First, this track is the site where the deal originally came together as it hosted the 2022 American Royal World Series of Barbecue. Cabo Wabo Tequila was also involved in the discussions.

Another reason is Mixon’s own history with NASCAR. He has been a fan for a long time, and he has spent a considerable amount of time watching some legends of the sport compete.

“My [connection to] it is I was a kid. Of course, Dale Sr. and all that,” Mixon said. “I remember seeing the Alabama guys, the boys running all the time, the Gang. That’s where I came in. I watched Dale Jr., of course. Everybody loved Dale Jr. — he’s a great driver, but it was because of his dad. He’s a good friend of mine, and he loves to barbecue too.

“We used to go when tickets were like five-six bucks. My dad used to take us, and we’d grill right there at your truck. Wherever you parked. You didn’t have to have all these RVs back then. We’d grill hamburgers before we went inside.”

The Tradition Has Changed Over the Years

Mixon grew up grilling hamburgers outside of the race track, which only fostered the love of both barbecue and racing. He is not alone as hundreds of thousands more have done so over the years. Though the format has slightly changed.

The RVs that Mixon mentioned during the race weekend in Kansas are more prevalent than ever. Fans will head to the track several days before NASCAR descends upon the facility, and they will take over the campgrounds while taking a racing-themed vacation.

Regardless of track location, it is common to walk through the entry gates and immediately catch a whiff of chicken, beef, and pork on the grill. These smells linger over the track, and they only add to the overall atmosphere.

Once the race begins, the smells of barbecue diminish. They are still prevalent, but burnt rubber and gasoline take over as 36-40 drivers compete for the all-important win that will punch their ticket to the playoffs while adding to their respective legacies. These smells last a few hours depending on the race length, the number of cautions, and the size of the burnout performed by the winner.

Of course, this change is only temporary. Once the sounds of NASCAR have died down, the haulers have departed, and night has fallen over the track, there is one thing that remains — the smell coming from thousands of fans grilling at the campgrounds surrounding the track.