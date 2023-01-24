NASCAR Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Historic Sponsor

NASCAR has announced a historic partnership ahead of its 75th anniversary season. The top series in stock car racing has agreed to a deal with Cabo Wabo Tequila, making it the “first-ever official tequila sponsor of NASCAR.”

NASCAR announced the news on January 24 ahead of a two-day test at Phoenix Raceway. The press release provided some insight into the new partnership, which will include activations at some of the biggest races on the 2023 schedule. This will include presenting sponsorships of concerts, consumer sweepstakes, racing-themed digital and social media content, and many other examples.

Additionally, Cabo Wabo Tequila is now the official tequila of Daytona International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway.

“Cabo Wabo’s reputation for doing things bigger, bolder and better perfectly aligns with the spirit of our sport,” said NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer Jeff Wohlschlaeger in a press release. “We welcome Cabo Wabo Tequila to the NASCAR family as we begin the celebration of our 75th Anniversary season.”

NASCAR Has Partnered With Cabo Wabo’s Former Majority Owner

There are many reasons why Cabo Wabo Tequila has become a household name in the spirits space. One prominent reasons is that rockstar Sammy Hagar previously owned the brand.

He introduced Cabo Wabo Tequila as the house brand of his Cabo Wabo Cantina in the late 1990s after partnering with a family-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. This company continued to grow exponentially until 2007 when Hagar sold 80% interest to Gruppo Campari so that Cabo Wabo Tequila could go international. He then sold his remaining 20% in 2010.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Cabo Wabo Tequila was selling 147,000 cases annually at the time of the sale. The brand has gone on to receive numerous medals at international spirits competitions. It also averaged $71.24 million in sales from 2016 to 2021, per Statista.

Hagar Has Visited Multiple NASCAR Tracks

Hagar has his own history with NASCAR. He served as the grand marshal for a 2007 Busch Series race at Auto Club Speedway before Matt Kenseth captured the win. Hagar then performed prior to the Cup Series race one day later, which Kenseth won while sweeping the weekend.

Of course, the 2021 season featured a unique partnership with Hagar. He headed to the grandstands at Texas Motor Speedway, and he performed “I Can’t Drive 55” during the pace laps for the annual All-Star Race.

Hagar is no longer the majority owner of Cabo Wabo Tequila, but the brand will still bring some “rock and roll attitude” to a variety of NASCAR tracks. It will do so during the 2023 season as part of this brand-new partnership.

“NASCAR fans are known for the same brand loyalty as our beloved Cabo Wabo Tequila fans,” said Campari America’s Vice President of Marketing Andrea Sengara in a press release. “Like our tequila, NASCAR fans live unapologetically and expect nothing but greatness from their race day, and their race day drinks. With this partnership, we’re delivering on both and giving fans a new way to bring the bold to their favorite sport.”