NASCAR Announces Practice Change That Could Impact Every Remaining Cup Series Race

NASCAR has announced a major practice change that will begin this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The sanctioning body will replace the split-group practice format with one combined 50-minute session for all Cup Series teams.

The new system starts at New Hampshire and will remain in place for the rest of the 2026 season at non-superspeedway events that are not scheduled for extended practice. NASCAR said the decision came after discussions with teams and industry members, who supported giving drivers and crew chiefs more continuous track time.

Along with the new session, teams will receive one extra set of practice tires. NASCAR will continue using impound rules after qualifying, while superspeedway events and the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway will keep their current practice formats.

NASCAR Practice Change Begins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The NASCAR practice change will make its debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where all entered Cup Series cars will share one uninterrupted 50-minute practice session. The new format replaces the split-group sessions that have been used at most races in recent years.

According to NASCAR, the change followed feedback from across the industry. The proposal was discussed during last week’s technical meeting and received support from a substantial majority of teams.

To help teams make the most of the longer session, NASCAR will provide one additional set of practice tires at eligible race weekends. The extra tires are intended to support the increased amount of track time available under the new format.

Cup Series Practice Format Keeps Impound Rules in Place

NASCAR confirmed that the changes to the Cup Series practice format will not affect its existing impound procedures. Teams will still face restrictions on making major adjustments to their cars after qualifying.

The new format will apply only to non-superspeedway races that are not scheduled for extended practice. Superspeedway weekends will continue under their existing procedures, and the championship finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway will not be affected because it already includes extended practice.

By placing every team on track together, NASCAR is giving drivers and crew chiefs a longer uninterrupted period to evaluate car handling, tire wear, and setup options before qualifying and the race.

NASCAR Practice Change Responds to Team Feedback

NASCAR said the NASCAR practice change is a direct response to feedback from teams and other stakeholders. Officials noted that practice remains an important part of race weekends because it allows teams to collect valuable information under race-like conditions.

In recent seasons, practice sessions have often been divided into shorter group runs, giving teams limited or staggered track time. The combined session gives every team equal access to the full 50-minute window, creating a more consistent opportunity to prepare.

The sanctioning body also said the update helps balance preparation needs with the demands of a busy race weekend schedule. Teams have debated the amount of practice time for years, with some asking for more opportunities to improve performance while others have supported shorter weekends to control costs.

The Cup Series practice format will stay in place through the remainder of the 2026 season for eligible events. As the series enters the second half of the year, the longer session gives teams more time to study long-run performance, tire management, and car setup before qualifying. The first race under the updated format at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will show how teams adapt to NASCAR’s latest procedural change.