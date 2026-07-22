NASCAR Cup Series Driver Opens Up on Denny Hamlin Rivalry After North Wilkesboro Race

Joey Logano has opened up about his long-running rivalry with Denny Hamlin after beating him in the NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Logano shared his thoughts during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Behind The Wheel following his dominant win in the Window World 450 on July 20.

The Team Penske driver led 323 of the 450 laps before taking the checkered flag, while Hamlin finished second after closing the gap late in the race. Chase Briscoe crossed the line in third. After the race, Hamlin walked over to congratulate Logano, a moment that quickly caught the attention of NASCAR fans. Logano said their relationship has changed over the years and is now built on mutual respect.

Joey Logano Praises Denny Hamlin After NASCAR Battle

Joey Logano said racing against Denny Hamlin at North Wilkesboro Speedway was one of the highlights of the event. He described Hamlin as one of the smartest drivers in NASCAR and praised the way he manages his races, especially on short tracks.

“It was kind of cool. He came over and shook my hand and said it was impressive. We had a good run, and it was fun racing him like that. He got back to me after the green-flag pit cycle once we had fresh tires, but it was a fun race with him.

“He’s such a smart racer. He’s got so many laps under his belt, so he knows what to do. On short tracks, maybe even more so, he knows how to manage his car. It was neat to race against him like that.

“We’ve always raced each other hard, and we’ve had our history in the past, but I feel like we’ve moved beyond a lot of that. We have a mutual respect for each other now. As a couple of veterans in the sport, I think we understand how the racing goes, what we need to do, and it makes for a fun battle.”

The NASCAR win marked one of Logano’s strongest performances of the season as he controlled the race from the front for most of the afternoon.

Joey Logano Reveals How Denny Hamlin Rivalry Changed

Joey Logano said time and experience helped repair his relationship with Denny Hamlin after several on-track incidents over the years. He explained that both drivers have moved forward and no longer focus on past disagreements.

“I guess it’s just time. You don’t want to be a person who holds a grudge forever. There have been a lot of races since the last time we had an issue with each other. Years of racing have helped rebuild that respect and trust.”

“We’ve talked a lot away from the racetrack too. I think both of us have a desire to grow our sport in very similar ways. There’s respect between us because we both want to see NASCAR continue to grow.”

Hamlin’s decision to congratulate Logano after the race reflected the respect that now exists between the two NASCAR veterans.

Joey Logano Win Strengthens NASCAR Playoff Position

Joey Logano’s North Wilkesboro victory improved his position inside the top 16 of the NASCAR Cup Series standings as the playoff battle continues. Denny Hamlin also remained in a strong position after his runner-up finish for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The Window World 450 was the first NASCAR Cup Series points race at the historic 0.875-mile North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996. The race drew 2.45 million viewers on TNT and received a positive response from fans.

Logano’s latest comments showed how one of NASCAR’s most well-known rivalries has changed over time. While Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin continue to compete for race wins and championships, both drivers now say they have developed mutual respect through years of racing against each other.