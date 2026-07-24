NASCAR Brickyard Weekend Faces Tough Fight as Full Entry Lists Create Early Drama

The NASCAR Brickyard Weekend begins with two important races that have attracted full entry lists, creating early pressure before the green flag even drops. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will both have 38 entries, but only 36 trucks can start Friday night’s race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

That means two drivers will fail to qualify for the main event. The weekend starts with the TSport 200 presented by Warn Industries on Friday before moving to the Pennzoil 250 presented by Take 5 Oil Change at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.

With championship contenders, Cup Series stars, and young drivers all competing, the NASCAR Brickyard Weekend is set to be one of the busiest events of the 2026 season.

NASCAR Brickyard Weekend Starts With Packed Truck Series Field

The NASCAR Brickyard Weekend opens Friday with the TSport 200 presented by Warn Industries at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The 0.686-mile oval hosts the 16th points race of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

A total of 38 trucks have entered for just 36 starting spots. Practice and qualifying take place before the race, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. The event is scheduled for 200 laps, with stage breaks at laps 60 and 120.

Defending race winner Layne Riggs returns in the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford. He joins title contenders Ty Majeski, Christian Eckes, and Kaden Honeycutt in a competitive field.

Indiana native Conor Daly is among the headline drivers entered for the race. The part-time IndyCar driver will drive Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 Ram through the manufacturer’s Free Agent Driver Program. The event also marks the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut of 18-year-old Gavan Boschele in the No. 1 Tricon Garage Toyota.

The entry list also includes Connor Mosack, Grant Enfinger, Corey LaJoie, Justin Haley, Stewart Friesen, Toni Breidinger, Brenden Queen, Cole Butcher, and Mini Tyrrell.

NASCAR Brickyard Weekend Continues With O’Reilly Series Race

The NASCAR Brickyard Weekend moves to the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday for the Pennzoil 250 presented by Take 5 Oil Change. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts race is the 22nd points-paying event of the 2026 season and is scheduled for 100 laps around the 2.5-mile oval.

The race has attracted 38 entries, matching Friday’s Truck Series event. The race is set to begin at 4 p.m. ET and will air live on The CW.

Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott add extra attention to the event as they compete for JR Motorsports. Chastain will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet, while Elliott takes the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet.

Championship contenders Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones, Jesse Love, Sam Mayer, and Ryan Sieg are also entered. Sheldon Creed, Carson Kvapil, J.J. Yeley, Joey Gase, and Preston Pardus complete another strong field.

NASCAR Brickyard Weekend Builds Toward a Crucial Mid-Season Showdown

The NASCAR Brickyard Weekend is a key stop in the middle of the NASCAR season. Friday’s Truck Series race will reward drivers who can handle the tight, technical layout at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, while Saturday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will test speed, strategy, and drafting.

Qualifying will play an important role because of the full entry lists, especially in the Truck Series, where two drivers will fail to make the race.

The weekend also leads into Sunday’s Brickyard 400 for the NASCAR Cup Series. With experienced winners, rising young drivers, and special guest entries all competing, the Brickyard schedule brings together some of the strongest fields of the 2026 NASCAR season.