NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Faces a Painful Pocono Reality as Big Names Enter High-Stakes Showdown

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to Pocono Raceway this weekend for the MillerTech Battery 250 presented by KOA. The race is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, and marks the 17th points-paying event of the 2026 season. A total of 38 cars are entered for the 100-lap contest at the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle, with all entries expected to make the field.

Practice and qualifying will take place on Saturday morning before the green flag drops at 4 p.m. ET. The race features a mix of championship contenders, rising stars, veteran drivers, and several NASCAR Cup Series competitors. With the season moving deeper into the summer months, every point is becoming more important in the battle for the championship.

Three NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event. Cole Custer will drive the No. 0 Chevrolet for SS GreenLight Racing, while defending Pocono winner Connor Zilisch returns in the No. 1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. William Byron will also join the field in the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, adding even more attention to one of the most anticipated races on the schedule.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Brings 38-Car Field to Pocono Raceway

The entry list showcases talent from many of the sport’s top organizations. JR Motorsports enters one of the strongest groups in the field with Connor Zilisch, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Carson Kvapil, and William Byron.

Joe Gibbs Racing will bring William Sawalich, Brent Crews, Brandon Jones, and Taylor Gray to Pocono Raceway. Richard Childress Racing fields Jesse Love and Austin Hill, while Gene Haas enters Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer.

Several smaller organizations will also look to make an impact. RSS Racing, Jordan Anderson Racing, Young’s Motorsports, Alpha Prime Racing, DGM Racing, Viking Motorsports, and Joey Gase Motorsports all have drivers entered for Saturday’s race.

The full entry list includes:

1. Sheldon Creed – Gene Haas

2. Cole Custer – SS GreenLight Racing

3. Connor Zilisch – JR Motorsports

4. Ryan Ellis – Young’s Motorsports

5. Jesse Love – Richard Childress Racing

6. Justin Allgaier – JR Motorsports

7. Josh Bilicki – SS GreenLight Racing

8. Sammy Smith – JR Motorsports

9. Carson Kvapil – JR Motorsports

10. Corey Day – Hendrick Motorsports

11. William Sawalich – Joe Gibbs Racing

12. Brent Crews – Joe Gibbs Racing

13. Brandon Jones – Joe Gibbs Racing

14. Austin Hill – Richard Childress Racing

15. Harrison Burton – Sam Hunt Racing

16. Dean Thompson – Sam Hunt Racing

17. Jeb Burton – Jordan Anderson Racing

18. Kyle Sieg – RSS Racing

19. Blaine Perkins – Jordan Anderson Racing

20. Rajah Caruth – Jordan Anderson Racing

21. Carson Ware – Joey Gase Motorsports

22. Patrick Emerling – RSS Racing

23. Ryan Sieg – RSS Racing

24. Sam Mayer – Gene Haas

25. Nathan Byrd – Young’s Motorsports

26. Brennan Poole – Alpha Prime Racing

27. Lavar Scott – Alpha Prime Racing

28. Patrick Staropoli – Big Machine Racing

29. Jeremy Clements – Jeremy Clements Racing

30. Natalie Decker – Joey Gase Motorsports

31. Taylor Gray – Joe Gibbs Racing

32. Joey Gase – B.J. McLeod Motorsports

33. Nick Sanchez – Peterson Racing Group

34. William Byron – JR Motorsports

35. Dexter Bean – DGM Racing

36. Leland Honeyman – DGM Racing

37. Anthony Alfredo – Viking Motorsports

38. Parker Retzlaff – Viking Motorsports

Connor Zilisch Leads Strong NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Contenders

Connor Zilisch enters the weekend with momentum and experience at Pocono Raceway. The young driver won this race in 2025 and returns as the defending event winner.

JR Motorsports has several drivers capable of challenging for the victory. Justin Allgaier continues to be one of the series’ most consistent competitors, while Sammy Smith and Carson Kvapil have shown speed throughout the season. William Byron’s addition gives the organization another proven race winner.

Joe Gibbs Racing will also be a team to watch. Brandon Jones, Taylor Gray, William Sawalich, and Brent Crews will look to challenge for strong finishes as the organization continues its push toward the playoffs.

Pocono Raceway Presents Major NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Challenge

Pocono Raceway has long been one of the most difficult tracks in NASCAR. Its unique three-turn layout forces teams to compromise on setup because each corner requires a different approach.

Strategy often plays a major role at the Tricky Triangle. Fuel mileage, tire management, and pit road decisions can change the outcome of the race, especially during the final stages.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns from a brief break in the schedule, giving teams extra time to prepare for one of the season’s toughest tests. Drivers will battle for valuable championship points as the playoff race continues to take shape.

Fans can watch the MillerTech Battery 250 on The CW and follow coverage through MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. With 38 entries, a deep field of contenders, and several NASCAR Cup Series stars in action, Pocono Raceway is set for another competitive afternoon of racing.